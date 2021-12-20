Clear-cutting does not equal bad forestry practice, argues Colombo

Re: “‘Sustainable forest management’ in Canada too loosely defined, writes Nature Canada,” (The Hill Times, Nov. 29. As someone who has worked as a member of the forest science community for almost four decades, I take exception to Nature Canada’s recent response regarding sustainable forest management in Canada. Nature Canada presents Canadians with the stark choice between sustainable forest management and protecting intact forests. In fact, Canadians can support both the protection of some of Canada’s forests and the sustainable use of other parts to both conserve the values of natural forests while providing wood and non-timber forest products that contribute to the economic well-being of people and communities.