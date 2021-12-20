All parties have a chance to right their respective ships in 2022

In the end, the only party that really ended up ahead at year’s end is the Bloc. But this party also has the benefit of never having to be held accountable for what it might do in government as it vows never to form government.
One heck of a year: Justin Trudeau, Erin O'Toole, Jagmeet Singh, Yves-François Blanchet, and Annamie Paul. The Hill Times photographs by Sam Garcia and Andrew Meade
OTTAWA—As the year draws to a close, it is time to reflect on politics past and future.
New ministers at the helm of environment, natural resources, and fisheries will have their hands full in the increasingly urgent fight against climate change following the release of post-election mandate letters.
Former public services and procurement minister and current Defence Minister Anita Anand took top billing as the most valuable politician in 2021, with climate change coming through as the number one issue.
Cabinet ministers will have their hands full in 2022 as the government takes on climate change, economic challenges, and the COVID-19 pandemic that shows no end in sight with the Omicron variant spurring rising case coun