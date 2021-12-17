Politics This Morning: Housing, immigration announcements on the way

Good Friday morning, MPs wrapped up their work on the government\u2019s two priority bills yesterday, passing the bill to extend some COVID-19 benefits into the spring, C-2, as well as another to mandate 10 days of paid sick leave for federally-regulated employees and criminalize the harassment of anyone trying to access a healthcare facility, C-3. The government got support from the Conservatives by agreeing to amend C-3 to create a new eight week bereavement leave for parents who lose a child. Conservative MP TOM KMIEC, whose newborn daughter, LUCY-ROSE, died in 2018, has championed that cause, and introduced an unsuccessful private member\u2019s bill to create the bereavement leave in the last Parliament. \u201cThis is a beautiful Christmas gift to parents, and to myself,\u201d Kmiec said in the House after C-3 was passed. The Senate passed the COVID benefits bill, C-2, last night, but Government Representative MARC GOLD couldn't get the support needed for quick passage Bill C-3. Senators will be meeting again today to debate the bill. Senator JANE CORDY, who leads the Progressive Senators Group, told Politics This Morning that the last time Senate leaders spoke, they agreed to "stay until the work has been completed, even if that means sitting on the weekend." Mandate letters handed down: Government ministers will leave Ottawa\u2014physically, or in socially-distanced spirit\u2014with new marching orders from Prime Minister JUSTIN TRUDEAU, whose PMO published\u00a0their ministerial mandate letters online for all to see yesterday.\u00a0 Words like \u201cmoonshot\u201d were thrown around, and the prime minister was clearly in an optimistic mood when he signed off on the mandate letters. He dictated more than 20 priorities to Housing and Diversity Minister AHMED HUSSEN alone, for example. Let\u2019s wish Minister Hussen and his colleagues luck as they buckle down to start ticking items off their new laundry lists before the next election.\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0 MIKE LAPOINTE covered the mandate letter-reveal yesterday, and you can read that story here. Speaking of housing\u2026 There could be news today about the mortgage stress test. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) is holding a virtual press conference at 8:15 a.m. to announce the minimum qualifying rate for uninsured mortgages for the coming year. If you\u2019re not familiar, that is a theoretical interest rate that a homebuyer must be able to pay in order to get a mortgage. Would-be homebuyers must be able to prove to a mortgage lender that they could, within reason, afford to pay that rate if they had to. The stress-test rate is intended to ensure that masses of homebuyers don\u2019t default on their mortgages if interest rates rise, which would in turn cause big problems for the banks, and the economy as a whole. Today\u2019s announcement applies to uninsured mortgages, meaning those given to homebuyers who can muster up a 20 per cent down-payment for their home. The current minimum qualifying rate is the greater of 5.25 per cent or two percentage points higher than the actual mortgage rate awarded by the lender. What about buyers who don\u2019t have $120,000 lying around for a down-payment? The rules for insured mortgages are set by Finance Canada, which decided in May to match the conditions set by OSFI for uninsured mortgages.\u00a0 Neither Finance Canada nor the minister\u2019s office would say yesterday whether they were planning to change the stress test for insured mortgages. Speaking of housing, part II\u2026 One thing the government has promised to do is to reduce the premiums paid by those who are required to buy mortgage insurance, because they can\u2019t come up with a 20 per cent deposit. The Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer ran the numbers on that promise, and whether or not it will make a dent in housing supply and affordability. We\u2019ll find out the results when the PBO releases its report this morning at 9 a.m. Photo of the day NDP MP Leah Gazan speaks at a press conference on Dec. 16 about her private member's bill , in which she proposes the development of a national framework for a permanent guaranteed basic livable income. \u2018Since the pandemic began more people are living in poverty, while the wealthiest have become even richer. This bill is a response to calls for a guaranteed livable basic income from Indigenous, territorial, provincial, and municipal jurisdictions who clearly recognize the need to modernize our social safety net,\u2019 she said in a statement. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade What else is happening today? \u00a0Atlantic immigration announcement\u2014At 9 a.m. Immigration Minister SEAN FRASER will be making an announcement about \u201cimmigration in Atlantic Canada\u201d with a gaggle of Atlantic government leaders, including Nova Scotia Premier TIM HOUSTON, Newfoundland and Labrador Premier ANDREW FUREY, and ministers with long titles from New Brunswick (ARLENE DUNN) and P.E.I. (MATTHEW MACKAY). The federal minister for Atlantic\u00a0 subsidies\u2014er, make that, the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency\u2014GINETTE PETITPAS TAYLOR, will be on the teleconference as well.\u00a0\u00a0 In case you missed it Government employees who lost wages during the Phoenix pay system debacle now have a new way to seek payback. The Treasury Board Secretariat announced yesterday that it was launching a new claims process, through which employees who went through hardship because of the faulty pay system can be compensated.\u00a0 The new claims process is the result of a negotiation between the government and the Public Service Alliance of Canada. Justice Minister DAVID LAMETTI introduced a new bill into the House yesterday. Bill C-9 creates a new process for the review of allegations of misconduct by judges and watchdogs appointed by an act of Parliament. The same bill was introduced into the Senate in the last Parliament by Senator Gold, but it did not pass before the election was called. In The Hill Times LAURA RYCKEWAERT has the latest on the staffing team backing Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister MARC MILLER, and you can find it here. From the archives MP Joe Comuzzi, left, pictured in December 2007, with then-CTV's Mike Duffy, and former Conservative MP Elsie Wayne (1993-2004), pictured in the Commons foyer. Comuzzi represented Thunder Bay-Superior North, Ont., from 1988 until 2008, and served as the Liberal MP and minister of state before he resigned from cabinet in 2005 over his opposition to the same-sex marriage bill, and was later kicked out of the Liberal caucus on March 21, 2007, for pledging his support for the Conservative budget. He joined the Conservatives on June 26, 2007. He did not run for election in 2008. The Hill Times photograph by Jake Wright