The state of gender justice

We need gender justice pursued at a level, pace, and sophistication Canada has not yet known.
Minister for Women and Gender Equality Marci Ien, pictured Nov. 8, 2021, arriving for the Liberals' caucus meeting in the West Block in Ottawa. 'We need gender justice to be positioned as a central goal in government, and it can’t just be a matter of remedial responses. We need a sea change,' writes Paulette Senior. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
At the end of 2021, it’s clearer than ever that 30 years of progress on gender equality is at risk.
To keep reading, subscribe and become a political insider.
Only $7.67 / week for one year.
Enjoy unlimited website access and the digital newspaper.
Employees and supporters recently picketed in front of the Wellington Street building where Auditor General Karen Hogan released two reports and addressed the media in a virtual press conference on Dec. 9.