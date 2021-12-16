Photo of the Day

NDP MP Leah Gazan speaks at a press conference on Dec. 16, 2021, about her private member's bill where she proposes developing a national framework for a permanent guaranteed basic livable income. “Since the pandemic began more people are living in poverty, while the wealthiest have become even richer. This bill is a response to calls for a guaranteed livable basic income from Indigenous, territorial, provincial, and municipal jurisdictions who clearly recognize the need to modernize our social safety net," she said in a statement.