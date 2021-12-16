From The Hill Times’ Photo Archives

MP Joe Comuzzi, left, pictured in December 2007, with then-CTV’s Mike Duffy, and former Conservative MP Elsie Wayne (1993-2004), pictured in the Commons foyer. Comuzzi represented Thunder Bay-Superior North, Ont., from 1988 until 2008, and served as the Liberal MP and minister of state before he resigned from cabinet in 2005 over his opposition to the same-sex marriage bail and was later kicked out of the Liberal caucus on March 21, 2007, for pledging his support for the Conservative budget. He joined the Conservatives on June 26, 2007. He did not run for election in 2008.