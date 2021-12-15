Open letter to PM Trudeau asks for independent thought on Huawei

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Fifty years ago, your father made the decision to recognize the People\u2019s Republic of China. In so doing, he made it clear that this country did not have to kowtow to the United States, that Canada was an independent country. You now have a similar decision in regard to Huawei and whether or not it should be banned from participation in Canadian high-speed communications networks. Before you make this decision, please consider the following: \tThere is little credible evidence that Huawei poses a serious security threat to Canada at present. Yet we know that U.S. spy agencies illegally\u00a0hacked Huawei\u2019s headquarters nearly a decade ago. \tThe evidence of ongoing U.S. cybercrimes is clear as revealed by\u00a0Edward Snowden\u00a0and\u00a0Wikileaks. \tCanada is directly involved as a member of the\u00a0Five Eyes, a network that is composed exclusively of Anglo-settler colonial states (the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Australia). The Maori foreign minister of New Zealand has\u00a0warned\u00a0the Five Eyes about meddling in foreign policy, particularly in regard to its campaign against China. \tThe information you are receiving from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) may well be biased. Former government security analyst Alan Barnes has\u00a0revealed\u00a0how CSIS by default tends to support U.S. spying reports, regardless of their credibility. \tAs\u00a0reported\u00a0by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, the Canadian government has had to pay out $50-million to settle legal cases brought against the government by Maher Arar, Omar Khadr, Abdullah Almalki, Muayyed Nureddin, and Ahmad El Maati because of CSIS or RCMP misinformation that led to their mistreatment. \tFormer CSIS agent Huda Mukbil and others have\u00a0demonstrated\u00a0that CSIS is rife with institutional racism and there is reason to believe that\u00a0Sinophobia, as well as Islamophobia, are infecting current government policies. \tCSIS\u00a0spying\u00a0on Indigenous and environmental groups opposed to the construction of pipelines illustrates how CSIS is a divisive force precisely when a global common front, including China, is essential to meet the existential threat of the climate emergency. Given the evidence, is it not time for the government to reassess its position through a full review of foreign policy, including its ties with China and the United States? If, in the meantime, the government, in its wisdom, should decide to ban Huawei from high-speed telecommunications systems, I ask that it also prohibit any further ties with the Five Eyes to ensure that all Canadians, and Indigenous people in Canada, are protected from hacking and cybercrimes perpetrated by the Anglo-alliance of settler colonialism. John Price Professor emeritus, University of Victoria Victoria, B.C.