COVID, not diplomatic boycott, is the real threat to Beijing games

OTTAWA—Last week, the federal government announced it would join other nations like Great Britain, the United States, and Australia in participating in a diplomatic boycott of Beijing 2022. The value of this boycott is purely symbolic and does cause some attention to be brought to the various complaints made about how China behaves at home and abroad. However, among all potential choices available, it’s the weakest in terms of sending a message to China.
Enter your email address to
register a free account.