Canada’s health-care system requires a complete overhaul

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose new challenges, we must seize the moment to rebuild a post-pandemic health-care system. The cracks permeating Canada’s health-care system are widening and patient care will continue to suffer without a plan of action. For that reason, the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is urging provincial, territorial, and federal authorities to map out a new vision for health, prioritizing health workforce planning.
