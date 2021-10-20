Canada’s cities need to plan for the post-COVID reality

Canada’s major cities need to start planning ahead. City revenues will be hit by post-pandemic structural changes. Greening the economy will require heavy investments at the municipal level while aging boomers will put growing pressure on access to health care, transport, and other services. Municipal leaders need to work with federal and provincial governments to ensure stable and growing revenue sources. They similarly need to invest in infrastructure and technology that will meet the growing needs of an aging population.
