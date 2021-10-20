A Scotsman’s walk across Canada is a Quixotic, but inspiring quest

Michael Yellowlees is a hearty, bearded, 32-year-old Scot who is walking across Canada, raising money and awareness to bring back the Caledonian Forest that once covered Scotland.

An unapologetic advocate of Scottish independence, Michael Yellowlees' quest has been embraced by Scots across the country. In our multicultural country, it is often forgotten there are between five and eight million Canadians who can claim Scottish heritage in Canada, writes Andrew Caddell.