The task is mind-numbingly immense, essentially requiring all national governments to engage in a rare co-operative effort to turn off the fossil fuel-based economic engine powering the industrial world and quickly transition to entirely different energy sources.

Within the meeting’s limited prospects, Canada can still play a leadership role, writes Les Whittington. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will take an upgraded pledge by Canada to Glasgow and Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson has been working with his German counterpart to convince wealthy nations to fulfill their promise to allocate $100-billion per year to developing countries.