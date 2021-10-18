Subscribe Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Election 2021 Archives Classifieds
Opinion

Crane nails it on frightening escalation of tensions between U.S. and China: Vancouver reader

October 18, 2021

Re: “Never have the lessons been more important,” (The Hill Times, Oct. 11, by David Crane). I want to thank David Crane for your sane opinions on what is a very frightening escalation of tensions between the U.S. and China. I’m 68 years old and have lived through two of the disastrous follies Mr. Crane describes. I am 100 per cent in agreement that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau must let U.S. President Joe Biden (and his ambassador) know that we don’t agree with the approach the U.S. seems determined to pursue and that we have a commitment to “strengthening global governance through cooperation and collaboration”—not bullying.

