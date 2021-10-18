Common ground between the U.S. and China does exist, despite what some Ottawa pundits are proclaiming: Doug Roche

Re: “Never have the lessons been more important,” (The Hill Times, Oct. 11). Thank God for The Hill Times. The prominence you gave David Crane’s masterful analysis of the current U.S dangerous campaign to demonize China should wake up Ottawa. The role of the Canadian government is not to back the militaristic (and failed) policies of the U.S. but to support UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s call for multilateral cooperation for world survival.