Canada must consider doubling spending on TB: Randy Rudolph

Over the past 200 years, TB has killed more than one billion people—more deaths than from malaria, influenza, smallpox, HIV/AIDS, cholera, the plague and COVID-19 combined. An article in the Economist, quoting a Stop TB official, called 2019 the first year of real hope with scientific breakthroughs in detection and treatment, but the last two years have dashed that. If we don’t accelerate our current progress, we won’t end TB for another 150 years. With the fourth wave crested, Canada must consider doubling spending on TB.