‘Put your own health at risk, but my health? No’: MPs, Senators calling on all colleagues to be fully vaxxed for Parliament’s return next month

With Parliament set to return five weeks from now, some Senators and MPs say all Parliamentarians should be fully vaccinated before returning to in-person sittings in both the House and the Senate, after many months of hybrid sittings throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

NDP MP Don Davies (Vancouver Kingsway, B.C.) said he believes the one thing that everybody can agree on is that the double vaccination is highly effective at reducing serious illness or death, and that he also believes MPs returning to a physical setting should be vaccinated.

“I respect every one of my colleagues from all sides of the House, and as health critic for the NDP, I would want every one of those people to be as protected as possible,” said Mr. Davies.

Get Today's Headlines Newsletter Canadian politics and policy stories that are shaping the day. Weekdays. SIGN UP You may unsubscribe at any time. See our By entering your email address you consent to receive email from The Hill Times containing news, analysis, updates and offers.See our privacy policy

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.), who announced on Oct. 15 that Parliament would resume on Nov. 22, also announced on Oct. 6 that all federal public servants must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the month. Employees who are not fully vaccinated or refuse to disclose their vaccination status by Oct. 29 will be placed on administrative leave without pay as early as Nov. 15, but there will be exceptions for people who have medical exemptions.

And as NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh (Burnaby South, B.C.) has also stated he is in support of the federal public service being vaccinated as a condition of employment, Mr. Davies said that “as Members of Parliament, I believe we are federal civil servants.”

“We may be in some sort of different legal category, but I believe as political leaders, we should be applying the same rules to ourselves that we expected federal civil servants to follow,” said Mr. Davies. “I would put those two together from the precautionary principle point of view, and from the political leadership point of view, I think everybody that comes into the House of Commons should be vaccinated.”

Liberal MP John McKay (Scarborough-Guildwood, Ont.) said he doesn’t see why unvaccinated people have the right to put his health at risk.

“Put your own health at risk, that’s your business, but my health? No,” said Mr. McKay in an interview with The Hill Times on Oct. 14.

Parliament is a “people business” involving interactions with all kind of people in all kinds of situations, sometimes in quite close proximity with others,” said Mr. McKay.

“I should have the absolute right to expect that my colleagues have done everything that they can possibly do to make sure that they are not transmitting COVID,” said Mr. McKay.

“Maybe they should have the courage of their convictions and identify themselves in advance, so I know who to avoid,” said Mr. McKay. “If you’re so principled that you won’t say or you won’t get a vaccination, if you could at least alert the rest of us so that we can avoid you, and then I’ll take precautionary measures of my own because I still have a job to do.”

Conservative MP Mark Strahl recently told The Toronto Star that Parliamentarians should be allowed to work in the House of Commons even if they choose not to get vaccinated, as vaccination requirements would violate the principle of “parliamentary privilege” that provides the foundation for parliamentarians to carry out their duties.

Mr. Strahl, who told the Star he is inoculated against COVID-19 but defended MPs who might choose not to get vaccinated, did not return requests for additional comment by The Hill Times before press deadline.

According to an Oct. 14 analysis by the Canadian Press, at least 77 of the 119 elected Conservative members say they are fully vaccinated. 37 MPs-elect did not respond by deadline, with spokespersons for Kerry-Lynne Findlay (South Surrey-White Rock) and Ted Falk (Provencher, Man.) declining to comment on their vaccination status.

Conservative MP-elect Leslyn Lewis (Haldimand-Norfolk, Ont.) said she’s “pro-vaccine” during a candidates debate last month, but doesn’t share her personal status with the public. A spokesman for MP-elect Marc Dalton (Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge, B.C.) said he is partially vaccinated and plans to get a second shot, with Ontario MP-elect Dean Allison (Niagara West, Ont.) being one of two members who say they can’t receive a shot because of medical reasons.

In an emailed statement to The Hill Times, Bloc Québécois spokesperson Joanie Riopel said that all of the elected members of the party have been doubly vaccinated in Quebec.

On Sept. 29, the Bloc also proposed compulsory double vaccination in order to allow a large number of elected representatives to return to the House, according to Ms. Riopel, and that all elected representatives present full proof of vaccination in order to participate in proceedings in person so that the resumption of parliamentary activities is safe and commensurate with the health measures implemented in Quebec and in the various provinces.

Mr. Blanchet also recently mentioned that “the House of Commons must at least meet the same standards that will already be applied almost everywhere in civil society,” and called for the collaboration of all parties “so that we can resume working in a safe and secure environment,” according to Ms. Riopel.

Senior director of communications with the Liberal Party Braeden Caley told The Hill Times in a statement that by requiring all Liberal candidates in this recent campaign to be vaccinated, “we committed to ensuring that our caucus in the House of Commons leads by example when it comes to finishing the fight against COVID-19.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s (Durham, Ont.) office did not return requests for comment by The Hill Times.

‘A very narrow and selfish way of seeing things’

Independent Senator Rosa Galvez (Bedford, Que.) told The Hill Times that her group has discussed the issue several times, and that she doesn’t know anybody in the group that is not fully vaccinated.

“I will demand that we keep wearing masks, that we keep distance—I’m vaccinated, but because I care about my family here, I don’t want to be exposed,” said Sen. Galvez. “If I get it, I’m not going to be very sick, but I will be contagious.”

“This is the other thing—when people say ‘no, I don’t want this because of my privilege,’ this is a very narrow and selfish way of seeing things,” she said. “The last thing that you want people representing you in this democratic process are people like this who have this narrow mind.”

“If we know that immunization is safe and is effective as a procedure that will allow us to come back to fulfill all of our parliamentary duties—not only half, not only one third—we owe that to all Canadians because we are the guards of the democracy’s checks and balances,” said Sen. Galvez. “How can somebody oppose that? What are the motives? What are the arguments?”

Independent Senator Stan Kutcher (Nova Scotia) told The Hill Times that he also hopes all Senators who come back into the chamber are double vaccinated, and that whatever other public health recommendations are provided to the Senators, that they should consider following those recommendations as well.

“From the perspective of someone who is both a physician and a Senator, I’m coming to this question from a relatively robust, best available science background and a pretty darn good understanding of public health and the importance of public health in dealing with pandemics and epidemics,” said Sen. Kutcher. “I think it’s very important for Senators to model to all Canadians the behaviours that we expect will be those which will decrease the risk of the spread of this virus, and will keep ourselves, our families, our colleagues, our employees and our communities safer.”

When asked if there was any scenario that would deter him from returning back to in-person sittings if there was a continued reluctance on the part of some Senators who will not or have not yet been vaccinated, Sen. Kutcher said that from a foundational perspective, being double vaccinated really reflects the best available science that we have.

“But the other thing that often is missed in this discussion, is choosing to follow the best available science not only illustrates that that’s what we promote and support, it also demonstrates compassion,” said Sen. Kutcher, adding that he thinks this is “under-valued in its importance.

“When I go into the chamber, I want to demonstrate to my colleagues, to my staff, and also to all the people who work in the chamber—the protective services, the translates, the transcribers, the whole administration—I want to demonstrate that I care for them,” said Sen. Kutcher.

“That being said, would I choose not to go back to the chamber if there were people there that were not vaccinated, the tail cannot keep wagging the dog,” said Sen. Kutcher. “We shouldn’t be at the point where we are even asking that question. If we’re compassionate human beings, and if we’re using the best available science, the discussion is over, this is the way it is.”

Canadian Senators Group Leader Scott Tannas (Alberta) said it is “absolutely” important for MPs and Senators to be double-vaccinated before they return to work in person.

“That’s the view of our group as well—we’ve had a chance to discuss it in the Canadian Senators Group, and that’s our position,” said Sen. Tannas, who said they came to a consensus without any debate around the issue.

“If we’re going to ask employees of the Senate and the public service and crown corporations to either be vaccinated or effectively lose their employment, maybe temporarily, it’s pretty difficult for us to say that won’t apply to ourselves,” said Sen. Tannas. “There’s no way that that should be the case.”

Independent Senator Tony Dean (Ontario) said he is a supporter of vaccine mandates or requirements except where medical risks associated with the vaccine exist, “which are quite rare.”

The Senator said it comes down to having a shared responsibility to protect one another, and one of the reasons he got vaccines as quickly as he could is that he wanted to protect himself and his family, but he wanted to protect others as well in equal measure.

“We know that those who are choosing not to get vaccinated are not only putting their own health at risk, but they are putting the health of others at risk,” Sen. Dean said. “They may not believe that, but the research tells us that that’s the case, and the reality is that ICU’s are crowded right now, with the vast majority of them [caring for unvaccinated patients].”

“I’m in favour, I think that anyone attending the chamber of the Senate precinct should be vaccinated, and those who don’t want to do that presumably or hopefully have the capacity to join in a hybrid mechanism,” said Sen. Dean.

As a matter of principle, Sen. Dean said he would never allow “their decisions, however dumb they might be, influence my ability to participate in the Senate chamber.”

“I would be careful, as we are careful, I would wear masks, as we do, at least some of us do all the time,” said Sen. Dean. “If I knew that there was a Senator in the chamber who was not vaccinated and not wearing a mask, I would likely take issue with that.”

Conservative Senate Leader Don Plett was unavailable for an interview with The Hill Times, as was Progressive Senate Group Leader Jane Cordy.

mlapointe@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times