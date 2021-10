Closer to the heart: Denise Donlon, pictured left, with Rush band members Alex Lifeson, and lead singer Geddy Lee, along with then Harper-era cabinet minister Peter Van Loan, in the House Speaker’s Salon in Centre Block, after the band won a Governor General’s Performing Arts Award on March 6, 2012. Some of the Canadian rock band’s greatest songs include: Tom Sawyer, Closer to the Heart, YYZ, Red Barchetta, and The Spirit of Radio.