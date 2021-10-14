‘It’s like getting thrown into the deep end of the pool’: rookie MPs navigate new House waters

Parliament’s newest MPs say advice from veteran politicians and lessons from the House orientation session helped them in the post-election transition period, but some also say the process doesn’t have a “bridge” to connect former and current offices.

New Conservative MP Ryan Williams, who won Bay of Quinte, Ont., by 4.8 per cent margin, told The Hill Times in an email that he quickly learned how busy the job of being an MP is, especially since there was “no real transition.”

“You’re the MP essentially the day after election day, and I’ve been busy trying to catch up on case files, and in between in Ottawa meeting our caucus and the House of Commons Orientation Team,” said Mr. Williams who has not yet been sworn in along with 337 other MPs. The House is expected to return some time this fall. “The other MPs have been incredible, with great advice and assistance on balancing family life and who to hire for your offices.”

Mr. Williams said he is eager to get to work on the priorities of his constituents: creating good-paying jobs, fixing health care and mental health care, and dealing with the housing crisis. “My passion is on rural innovation—creating a country that builds a new life, jobs, and opportunity in rural Canada. That is what will bring real prosperity to this country.”

The best advice Mr. Williams said he has received so far is to take advantage of spousal programs to ensure a proper work-life balance. He was surprised to find that once the transfer of power for MPs occurs, all previous case files in the riding get shredded. “We had to start over with constituents. We need to fix that,” said Mr. Williams, whose riding has been Liberal-held since 2015.

Joe Jordan, a former Liberal MP from 1997 to 2004, said that while there are troves of documents and reference materials to assist the new MPs, “they really have to find their own way.”

“It’s like getting thrown into the deep end of the pool,” he said.

Leah Taylor, who turned Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill, Ont., back Liberal, also criticized the transition process between outgoing and incoming MPs. She said there wasn’t an established “bridge” and also noted the riding’s former office “shredded” its files. Ms. Taylor won her riding in a tight race, nearly 1,500 votes ahead of the incumbent Conservative Leona Alleslev.

“That’s really too bad for the constituents, because then we’re going to have to play catch up and try and help people,” she said. “That shouldn’t be the case, because when you’re a member of government you’re not a Conservative or Liberal, we all want the same thing, which is to help our constituents.”

Ms. Taylor said she has spoken with several current and former MPs about how to organize a staff office, which committees to learn about, in order to “walk before you run.” She added that the MPs in York region are very supportive of each other, and have provided advice when needed.

Once in Parliament, Ms. Taylor plans to focus on issues important to her constituents, such as housing affordability, childcare, protecting the greenbelt, and post-pandemic recovery. She has also begun meeting with municipal city regional representatives to talk with them about priorities and how they can work together. “For me, input from elected officials, and community organizations is key. I’ve heard a lot of that and we’ve been working on that before the election, but we want to continue that and make sure what we are doing is really relevant and a priority for the local levels of government as well.”

Mike Morrice, who won Kitchener Centre, Ont., in a federal first for the Green Party, said he is heading to Ottawa to build relationships with other Parliamentarians in order to “identify common ground” on subjects like co-op housing, subsidies for fossil fuels, and gaps in mental health support.

“I want to share some of what I’ve heard from my neighbours here, see what other Parliamentarians have heard from theirs, find common ground, and try to get to work on putting forward policies that will fill those gaps.”

Mr. Morrice has attended his House orientation session for new MPs, and said he was impressed both with the COVID-19 protocols and with the assistance provided by public servants, who are “so focused on supporting new Parliamentarians to do their jobs.”

MPs have spent time listening to and advocating for constituents

Listening closely to the wants and needs of constituents has been the No. 1 lesson so far for Conservative Frank Caputo since he kept Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo, B.C., blue on Sept. 20. “There’s a lot to learn, and the first lesson in learning is to simply listen to those around you,” he said.

Mr. Caputo said the transition has been “as smooth as I could possibly hope for” thanks to the assistance of former Conservative MP Cathy McLeod, who had held the seat since 2008. The most difficult aspect of the transition has been adjusting to Ottawa’s time zone, he said. “I didn’t anticipate how difficult the jet lag would be. It’s my first couple of days in Ontario, and I’m always on B.C. time so I’m falling asleep quite late.”

Once Parliament is back in session, Mr. Caputo said he will be focusing on the prevention of child sex abuse material on the internet and sexual offences against children, as well as Indigenous issues and reconciliation, given that his riding was where 215 Indigenous children’s remains were discovered at a former residential school in Kamloops. “Those are things that my constituents have told me they want me to focus on, and I want to continue to listen to them.”

Newly-elected Conservative Stephen Ellis (Cumberland-Colchester, N.S.) said that every member of the Tory caucus has been welcoming to him and he has created special bonds with “the class of 2021.”

Since being elected, he has been getting back to his constituents that reached out to his campaign for inquiries. “There’s a multitude of issues that we’re interacting with them on, and that’s something that is certainly here and dear to my heart. For those folks that have reached out to us, it’s really important to them.”

Mr. Ellis said he hasn’t been thrown many “curve balls” during the transition process, adding that he knew what the “hot-button topics were going into this.” One of those topics is healthcare-related, and as a physician, Mr. Ellis said he knows “those pathways very well, and how to point them in the right direction.”

Mr. Ellis also attended a meeting with Nova Scotia Premier Jerome Houston, along with the eight Liberals and two other Conservatives elected to federally represent the province. “I assume there are some things that we need to work on together. Having met all of them, I’m very hopeful that’s something we’ll be able to accomplish.”

Rookies should strive for expertise in ‘a few niche areas,’ suggests Cooper

Several former and current MPs had a multitude of advice to offer the newcomers.

Mr. Jordan said since MPs have two ears and one mouth, they should follow that ratio and listen twice as much as they speak.

“There’s a lot of people who negatively impact their career in the first month, you know, by running to microphones while not really understanding what’s going on,” he said.

His biggest piece of advice was to spend some time learning the financial cycle of Parliament, which he called the “single most important machinery piece.” He said if MPs understand the annual government’s spending estimates process, how the business of supply works, and how money ultimately flows through the system, “a lot of other things make sense.”

Mr. Jordan said he benefitted from the fact that his father, Jim Jordan, was also an MP in the same riding from 1997 to 2004. Thus, he said he was able to receive unique advice such as “get to know the security guards, because their rumour mill is much better than the MPs’ rumour mill.”

On the legislative side, Mr. Jordan said participation on committees can also set a great MP apart from a good one. The best committees he sat on were those where the MPs knew the files, understood the issues, and came prepared. He added that in a minority Parliament where governments “can’t just ram things through,” the great MPs are ones who are working to “make those pieces of legislation better than when they were tabled.”

Liberal Adam van Koeverden (Milton, Ont.), who was first elected in 2019, still considers himself to be a newcomer to the political scene. “There’s a lot to learn, and I think the kinds of surprises you might find are based on what sort of preconceptions you might have in coming to the job.”

It is most important to keep an open mind, as there are many things MPs still won’t know after two or even three years on the job, he said. Mr. van Koeverden said he benefitted from the guidance and mentorship from MPs not just in the Liberal caucus, but in other political parties.

Don’t be shy with caucus colleagues and reach out to them “proactively” to network and ask questions, he recommended. “There is no effective value in being prideful about not asking questions. … The more inquisitive we can be, the better.”

He added that being an MP is demanding, from a managerial perspective, and since most of the managerial staff are “young people with varied backgrounds” it is important to create a safe and inclusive work environment.

Conservative Michael Cooper (St. Albert-Edmonton, Alta.), who was first elected in 2015, said MPs can never know what issues are going to emerge and what roles they will play once they enter the House of Commons. When Mr. Cooper was first elected, then-Conservative interim leader Rona Ambrose almost immediately picked him to take on the issue of physician-assisted dying, a complex file that he said was both “rewarding” and “daunting.”

Mr. Cooper said new MPs should become experts in a “few niche areas” since the vastness of the federal government means they will never fully understand every issue. Mr. Cooper also recommended that MPs follow their convictions, be principled, and don’t just “go along to get along.”

“I don’t think you’ll feel a sense of accomplishment if all you do is defer to your party leadership,” he said. “That doesn’t mean being a rogue MP, it just means being principled, standing by your core beliefs, doing your best to represent your riding and advance the issues you hear from your constituents.”

