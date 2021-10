Governments must increase their climate commitments and that they must do so quickly, if we are to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and preserve a habitable planet for our children.

Pictured: a protest of government inaction on climate change on Parliament Hill in 2019. For decades, Canada has been among the top 10 emitters of climate pollution. As such, we have an obligation to do everything in our power to help those who are now most at risk, write Kim Perrotta and Helen Doyle.