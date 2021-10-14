Subscribe Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Election 2021 Archives Classifieds
Gehl challenges the Indian Act’s legislative silence

By Lynn Gehl       October 14, 2021

Author Lynn Gehl offers an insider analysis of Indian Act litigation and the narrow remedies the court imposes. For example, in 1985, Canada removed an offensive word in law—'illegitimate' —while at the same time removed the protective measures associated with it.

Author Lynn Gehl, pictured, questions whether legislative reform in Canada is ultimately an opportunity to make things worse at the level of policy and in practice for Indigenous people. Photograph courtesy of Nik K. Gehl

Legislative change must not be used by a government as an opportunity to create new forms of sex discrimination—and mask them through legislative silence. This is exactly what Canada has done.

