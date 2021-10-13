Will O’Toole rethink his stance on carbon taxes?

OAKVILLE, ONT.\u2014I wonder if Conservative Party Leader Erin O\u2019Toole is thinking about backtracking his support for carbon taxes? That\u2019s the question I pondered this past weekend after I had to negotiate a small bank loan so I could afford to fill up my car with gas. Okay, that\u2019s just a joke, but gas prices are getting a lot higher and that\u2019s not funny. Indeed, according to news reports I\u2019ve seen, gas prices in Canada are higher than they\u2019ve been in years, and they could go up even more in the months ahead. It all has something to do with a worldwide shortage of energy caused by COVID. Anyway, the bottom line is higher energy prices will hurt Canadians in their most sensitive spot\u2014their pocket books. Not only will it cost more to fill up your car, but heating your home in the upcoming winter is going to get more expensive. I suspect that\u2019s going to make for a cantankerous population. And even though it might not be fair, even though the Liberal government may have nothing to do with world-wide energy price increases, a lot of people will direct their anger at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. This should give O\u2019Toole an excellent opportunity to make some gains, right? Maybe. But one of the things that might hamper his ability to score political points over the energy issue is his support for carbon taxes. After all, if he were opposed to carbon taxes (and at one time he was) O\u2019Toole could make a forceful argument that Trudeau\u2019s desire to increase the price of energy to combat climate change was placing too heavy a financial burden on Canadian consumers. \u201cTime to scrap the unfair carbon tax,\u201d could be a Conservative rallying cry. True, environmentalists would attack O\u2019Toole for pushing such a strategy, but I bet this approach would strongly resonate with Canadians who are having a hard time paying for heating bills in the middle of January. Keep in mind, typically-speaking, the highest priority for most people is protecting their own economic well-being. It even trumps concerns about global warming. As American political consultant James Carville once succinctly put it, \u201cIt\u2019s the economy, stupid.\u201d Nobody ever said, \u201cIt\u2019s climate change, idiot.\u201d And it\u2019s not as if O\u2019Toole\u2019s decision to embrace carbon taxes has helped him at all politically. Certainly, in the last election, it didn\u2019t help the Conservatives score a much-hoped for breakthrough in suburban Ontario. As a matter of fact, the O\u2019Toole Conservatives actually lost ground in the Toronto area. So, this is why I\u2019m wondering if O\u2019Toole might be currently rethinking his pro-carbon tax policy. After all, were he to adopt an anti-carbon tax stance, it would not only give him a cudgel to hammer the Liberals, but it might also help him win back his own disgruntled conservative base. It\u2019s no secret that O\u2019Toole imposed his carbon tax policy against the wishes of the party\u2019s grassroots, who wanted nothing to do with it. Earlier this year, delegates at a Conservative convention notably voted down including the line "climate change is real" in the party's official policy document. Now maybe, had O\u2019Toole won the election, the base would have forgiven him for ignoring their wishes. But as it stands now, I suspect grassroots conservatives are not only angry about losing the election, but they\u2019re also likely feeling betrayed by O\u2019Toole. My point is, he could help save his job as leader if he were to declare he once again opposes carbon taxes. Yeah, that\u2019d be a flip flop, but if O\u2019Toole doesn\u2019t flip on this issue, he might flop. Gerry Nicholls is a communications consultant. The Hill Times\u00a0