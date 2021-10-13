Time for Liberals to show they ‘get it’ on CAF reform

On Oct. 4, Ottawa Citizen reporter David Pugliese revealed yet another misstep for the Canadian Armed Forces in its bid to address its sexual misconduct crisis. Major-General Peter Dawe, who had been placed on leave in the spring after it became public through CBC reporting that he had written a positive character reference for a convicted sex offender, was back on the job, this time reviewing recommendations to improve the military\u2019s response to sexual misconduct. That went over about as well as anyone\u2014except, apparently Forces senior leadership\u2014could have predicted. Maj.-Gen. Dawe, by many accounts, has spent the time he was on leave reflecting and understanding where his lapse of judgement and empathy harmed the trust of sexual assault survivors, and could have indeed been well suited to do the job he was assigned. However, the decision by General Wayne Eyre, the acting chief of defence staff, and Lieutenant-General Frances Allen, the vice-chief of defence staff, to bring him back into the fold and into this specific job with zero announcement or transparency was a wildly inappropriate one. Back in July, Mr. Pugliese reported that Maj.-Gen. Dawe was on his way back, and it appeared then as though lessons were being learned. \u201cA deliberate approach is being taken to determine the way ahead for Maj.-Gen. Dawe,\u201d National Defence spokesperson Jessica Lamirande told The Citizen. \u201cFuture employment will be announced in due course.\u201d But that announcement never came, and the people who would most be affected by the news found out last week via news reports that not only was Maj.-Gen. Dawe back, he had been since mid-September. He has since been removed from the position, after the resulting outcry. In an Oct. 6 press conference, both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland decried the decision and how it was carried out, saying the Forces\u2019 senior leadership \u201csimply still don\u2019t get it.\u201d But that criticism equally applies to the civilian oversight by way of the government. The capacity for shock and surprise can only go so far when the people in charge of appointing the leaders and making sure their jobs are being done are remaining, it seems, wilfully ignorant or unwilling to act. All eyes will be on the cabinet shuffle coming at the end of the month. There are ministers who have served in the Trudeau cabinet since 2015, such as Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, who have clearly overstayed their welcome and dropped the ball on their files. If they remain in their posts, or even on the front bench, after years of low performance, that\u2019s yet another sign that the Liberals also don\u2019t \u201cget it\u201d on what needs to be done to address the crisis. The Hill Times