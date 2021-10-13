Time for Conservatives to get in the game and find the centre: Hewlett

When I was a young man in this political business, things were a lot simpler. The PCs/Tories were a centre-right party, the Liberals were a centre-left party, and the NDP was simply to the left of everybody. God was in his political heaven, and all was well with world. In a federal election, the Liberals had a good base on the left, and the Tories had a solid base on the right. The fight was always for the political centre. The party that took the centre generally won a plurality and sometimes a majority, and in the latter case, it was often the poor NDP that got the squeeze. As I said, all was well with the world, the political part at least.