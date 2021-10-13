The Conservatives’ post- election inquiry and the future of Canada’s politics

Will O’Toole hang on and keep trying to sell a moderate-sounding package designed to break through his party’s 34 per cent ceiling with a wider coalition, or is the party about to go in the other direction?
How the Conservatives assess the 2021 campaign, their leader, and their raison d’être in the months ahead will have particular significance at a time when right-wing zealots of every variety are testing the boundaries of traditional democratic activity across the western world, writes Les Whittington. The Hill Times photograph by Sam Garcia
OTTAWA—Had the Conservatives won the election, what would Canadians be expecting now?
To keep reading, subscribe and become a political insider.
Only $7.67 / week for one year.
Enjoy unlimited website access and the digital newspaper.
At an event underscoring the Senate group's report findings, former PM Joe Clark and ex-B.C. premier Christy Clark stressed the need for cross-country and -party collaboration to tackle the economic challenges ahead.