The Conservatives’ post- election inquiry and the future of Canada’s politics

Will O’Toole hang on and keep trying to sell a moderate-sounding package designed to break through his party’s 34 per cent ceiling with a wider coalition, or is the party about to go in the other direction?

How the Conservatives assess the 2021 campaign, their leader, and their raison d’être in the months ahead will have particular significance at a time when right-wing zealots of every variety are testing the boundaries of traditional democratic activity across the western world, writes Les Whittington.