As workplaces and jobs change, our new application will mean professionals can access trailblazing research, gain valuable insights on how societal changes will impact their jobs, and access professional development opportunities that can help them advance their careers.

Two years ago, who could have imagined that the tens of thousands of public servants who normally work at locations such as Place du Portage would now be working from their living rooms, bedrooms, and dining room tables? Anticipating changes to labour markets and equipping workers with the new skills needed to adapt to dynamically shifting workplaces is one of the most pressing challenges of our time, writes Debi Daviau.