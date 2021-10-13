New Icelandic envoy brings trade promotion prowess to Ottawa

Iceland\u2019s new ambassador hopes to bring his trade promotion bonafides to Ottawa to expand trade and investment between the Nordic island nation and Canada. A former Iceland consul general in New York City, Ambassador Hlynur Gudjonsson presented his letter of credence to new Governor General Mary May Simon on Sept. 9 in the vice-regal\u2019s first ceremony welcoming new diplomats to Canada. Mr. Gudjonsson said he wants to expand links on energy and green solutions, creative industries, innovation, tourism, fisheries, and food and natural products. He added that there has been an increased interest in Canada by Icelandic companies and Canadian investment in Iceland. He said he had been working to expand the Icelandic industries within the U.S., and hopes to do the same in Canada. \u201cThe start-up ecosystem in Iceland is getting much, much more organized and then with that you see more local funds coming out that are interested in those sectors and supporting them in a way that they can step much faster into other markets,\u201d he said. Mr. Gudjonsson joined the Icelandic foreign service in 2006 when he became a consul and trade commissioner for North America based in New York City. In 2014, he was named the consul general of the New York City office, a post he served in until he was appointed ambassador to Canada. He was also general manager of the Icelandic American Chamber of Commerce from 2006 until earlier this year. Ambassador Hlynur Gudjonsson is pictured on Sept. 9 during a ceremony to present his letter of credence to Governor General Mary May Simon. The Hill Times photograph by Sam Garcia Before joining the diplomatic corps, he worked in advertising and public relations. Canada-Iceland goods trade is covered by the Canada\u2013European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which was signed between Canada and Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland in 2009. The EFTA is a trade organization between the four non-European Union nations. Mr. Gudjonsson's predecessor, P\u00e9tur \u00c1sgeirsson, had hoped to advance a modernized Canada-EFTA trade agreement while in Ottawa. A group of Parliamentarians from EFTA countries came to Ottawa in 2017 to foster support for a modernization of the 2009 agreement. Mr. Gudjonsson said negotiating a modernized FTA remains a priority. \u201cThat is an ongoing process,\u201d he said. \u201cWe are moving towards negotiations on an updated EFTA agreement.\u201d He said it is \u201cimpossible\u201d to say what the timeline to reach an agreement would be. \u201cIt\u2019s a slow-moving process. All free trade agreements are very slow-moving processes,\u201d he said, noting there is an \u201cextremely qualified team\u201d working on the issue in Reykjav\u00edk. He said negotiations for a modernized trade pact should be \u201csomewhat simpler,\u201d as both sides can use the 2009 deal as a foundation, adding that he hopes next year could be a \u201cgoalpost\u201d to progress towards an agreement. Global Affairs spokesperson Lama Khodr said in an email that Canada has engaged \u201con several occasions to discuss possible modernization to expand the FTA into additional areas.\u201d \u201cCurrently, exploratory discussions regarding a potential modernization are being held on a trilateral basis, involving Canada, Iceland and Norway. Canada welcomes the interest in a modernized Canada-EFTA agreement and is undertaking an internal analysis to determine the economic benefits and opportunities of a potential modernization,\u201d Ms. Khodr said. Merchandise trade between Canada and Iceland totalled $152-million in 2020. In 2022, the two countries will celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations. Canada and Iceland have had embassies in each other\u2019s capital since 2001. \u201cWe have a lot of reasons to celebrate and hopefully we will see some visits on the ministerial level or hopefully the president of Iceland will be able to visit,\u201d he said. To mark the 75th anniversary, the Icelandic Embassy in Ottawa and the Canadian Embassy in Reykjav\u00edk are partnering for a lecture series on Canada-Iceland relations, with a focus on the Arctic and science. When presenting his letters of credence to Ms. May Simon, Mr. Gudjonsson said the Governor General noted she hoped that he would include local knowledge in the lecture series and he said that will be one of the main focuses, adding he is hoping that Ms. May Simon can participate. While he has travelled across Canada as a trade commissioner in his previous post, Mr. Gudjonsson said he hopes to be able to travel to the North. \u201cI think that will deepen my understanding of how we can work together, specifically with that part of Canada\u2014the North and the Arctic\u2014both on policy, but also on trade,\u201d he said. He said there are numerous Icelandic companies that have products that would be beneficial to those in the North. \u201cFor me, I would need to actually be on the ground to meet with people and to understand realize what the need is and look at what that area has to offer and could offer Iceland,\u201d he said. nmoss@hilltimes.com The Hill Times