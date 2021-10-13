Subscribe Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Election 2021 Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Contact UsLog In
ifill-over-the-top-in-may-column-says-readerAno
Opinion

Ifill over the top in May column, says reader

October 13, 2021

Re: “For someone who was ‘silenced,’ May is speaking loud and clear,” (The Hill Times, Oct. 6, p. 9). Erica Ifill’s column is a classic example of how someone using too narrow a lens too subjectively will miss the obvious. The dispute between the Green Party and departing leader Annamie Paul really is a case of culture clash. Plain and simple. Anyone who is familiar with the operation of traditional political parties (hierarchical, top down, and bureaucratic) as well as environmental activists (horizontal, consensual, and informal) already assumed this was the case. Elizabeth May merely confirmed what we already suspected.

To keep reading, subscribe and become a political insider.

Only $7.67 / week for one year.

Enjoy unlimited website access and the digital newspaper.

Cancel anytime.

Already a Subscriber?

Get The Weekend Point of View Newsletter

Top Canadian political and policy opinion and analysis. Saturdays and Sundays.
By entering your email address you consent to receive email from The Hill Times containing news, analysis, updates and offers. You may unsubscribe at any time. See our privacy policy
More in News

‘Tough questions’ ahead in deciding future of Canada’s submarine fleet

News|By Neil Moss
After Australia reversed course and decided to acquire nuclear-powered submarines instead of conventionally-powered ones, could Canada make the same decision?

Analysts question whether China can meet ‘high standard’ to join CPTPP, as Taiwan bid encouraged

News|By Neil Moss
Some trade analysts say bringing China onboard the CPTPP could foster higher trading standards in the Ottawa-Beijing relationship.

Three years on, cannabis is the ‘new oil’

News|By Alice Chen
A legislated review of legalized recreational cannabis in Canada is scheduled to start Oct. 17 and be completed within no more than 18 months.

Trudeau’s ‘durable’ brand will survive his ‘tone deaf’ Tofino vacation, say public opinion analysts

News|By Abbas Rana
PMO staff should have pushed back hard on the prime minister's decision to fly out to B.C. on the very first National Indigenous Reconciliation Day, say one former senior Liberal source.

Facing economic ‘headwinds,’ Senators look to spark Canadian offensive

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
At an event underscoring the Senate group's report findings, former PM Joe Clark and ex-B.C. premier Christy Clark stressed the need for cross-country and -party collaboration to tackle the economic challenges ahead.

Trudeau now 10th-longest serving PM; what’s his legacy, so far?

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Normalizing a gender-balanced cabinet is a key part of the mixed legacy he has left so far, say political scientists.

Feds need to better communicate ‘phase out’ of temporary programs, unsustainability of heightened government spending levels, say experts

News|By Mike Lapointe
There are still many Canadians who are 'very comfortable right now' with temporary programs. 'We need to wean them off, we need to make sure they're temporary,' says former PCO clerk Mel Cappe.

Hospital protest legislation might help courts, won’t help cops, say lawyers, and Sen. Vern White

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's reference to a clause that already protects journalists doesn't hold up to scrutiny, said media lawyer Ian Mackinnon.

Canada’s media unite against online hate targeting journalists

News|By Christopher Guly
The growing abundance of hate mail sent to journalists could push people out of the profession, advocates warn.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columnists

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service