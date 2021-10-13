Ifill over the top in May column, says reader

Re: “For someone who was ‘silenced,’ May is speaking loud and clear,” (The Hill Times, Oct. 6, p. 9). Erica Ifill’s column is a classic example of how someone using too narrow a lens too subjectively will miss the obvious. The dispute between the Green Party and departing leader Annamie Paul really is a case of culture clash. Plain and simple. Anyone who is familiar with the operation of traditional political parties (hierarchical, top down, and bureaucratic) as well as environmental activists (horizontal, consensual, and informal) already assumed this was the case. Elizabeth May merely confirmed what we already suspected.