News

Conservative Party’s national council suspends Ontario councillor Chen for launching petition to oust O’Toole

By Abbas Rana      October 13, 2021

In a vote of 10-7, the 21-member national council has suspended Bert Chen for two months.

The national council of the Conservative Party suspended Ontario councillor Bert Chen for launching an e-petition for the recall of Erin O'Toole, pictured, as party leader. As of Oct. 13, the petition has gathered 5,185 signatures. The Hill Times photograph by Sam Garcia
The national council of the Conservative Party has suspended elected Ontario councillor Bert Chen for two months for launching the petition to recall Erin O’Toole as party leader.

“Following complaints by grassroots members of the Conservative Party of Canada about the conduct of national councillor Bert Chen, national council exercised its authority under Article 8.13 of the party’s constitution to suspend Mr. Chen from national council for up to 60 days,” said Conservative Party president Robert Batherson in an emailed statement to The Hill Times.

One day after the Sept. 20 election, Mr. Chen started an online petition accusing Mr. O’Toole (Durham, Ont.) of “betraying” the party’s founding principles, “breaking” the trust of the members, and for “failing” to win the election. By Oct. 13, the petition had received 5,185 signatures.

The behind-the-scenes meeting of the powerful 21-member national council, the highest governing body of the Conservative Party, took place on Wednesday evening, and the final vote tally was 10-7 to suspend Mr. Chen.

In the statement, Mr. Batherson said that the secretariat committee of the national council would conduct an investigation into the conduct of Mr. Chen and make a recommendation. In the email, he did not provide any details.

“The secretariat committee of national council will investigate these complaints and make a recommendation to national council as to whether Mr. Chen has acted in a manner that is “improper or unbecoming, or likely to adversely affect the interest or reputation of national council, the leader, or the party,” said Mr. Batherson.

Soon after the Sept. 20 election, Conservative member Ben Chin started a petition calling for the recall of Erin O’Toole as leader.
Photograph courtesy of Twitter/bertusbc

Mr. Chen, who is an elected member of the national council and currently serving his second elected term, was not available for an interview. In a statement to The Hill Times, he said:

“I’m disappointed in national council’s decision today to silence Conservative members that have lost confidence in the leadership of Erin O’Toole,” said Mr. Chen.

“The Conservative Party is a democratic party and my role as an elected Ontario national councillor is to represent the views of members-and most want Erin O’Toole removed as leader for selling out their beliefs for a failed attempt at power.”

In the 20-member national council, Ontario has four seats, Quebec three, British Columbia and Alberta two seats each, and Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador, the three Atlantic provinces, and the three territories have one seat each.

The party leader is also considered a member of the national council, but does not regularly attend the council meetings. Each province’s representation in the council is based on the proportion of seats it has in the House of Commons.

The national council is responsible for overseeing the management of all party affairs except for the raising and spending of party funds, which is overseen by the Conservative Fund. The membership of the national council and Conservative Fund are volunteer positions.

In the Wednesday meeting, Mr. O’Toole voted through a proxy, according to two Conservative sources.

The Hill Times

