‘Civilianization’ of military justice system a ‘slippery slope,’ warns former judge advocate general Cathcart

The proposed “civilianization” of Canada’s military justice system represents an “over-engineering” in response to the problems plaguing the Canadian Armed Forces, says Blaise Cathcart, the military’s former judge advocate general.

The chain of command should be given the “opportunity to make things right,” with a system that is “malfunctioning” due more to a “crisis in leadership” than the system itself, said Mr. Cathcart, who retired in 2017 after serving in the post for seven years.

“… Be very, very cautious” of looking too quickly to civilianize in response, he said, in reference to some of the 107 recommendations presented to Parliamentarians in the spring by former Supreme Court justice Morris Fish who was tasked with the third independent review of the National Defence Act, which is subject to a mandatory review every decade or so.

Among them, Mr. Fish recommended that military judges be civilians upon appointment—and therefore outside of the chain of command—and the provost marshal, responsible for the military’s police arm, be a governor-in-council appointment independent of the chain of command, who reports to the national defence minister.

The recommendation to have non-military justices for example, is a “slippery slope,” said Mr. Cathcart during a panel on Oct. 12, hosted by the Conference of Defence Associations Institute for a talk on “making national security safe.”

Mr. Cathcart said that civilianization could be extended “not only for future of judges, but I think the same logic starts to have to apply to prosecutors, defence counsel, or martial law administrators, even military police,” who, he argued, need that current military knowledge to properly do their jobs.

“You’re essentially going to turn it into a civilian system. And that continually begs the question, then why do you need a separate system,” he asked.

The “separateness” of the military and civilian justice systems was one that was created by Parliament through the National Defence Act, has been acknowledged and confirmed by the Supreme Court of Canada, and must be maintained, said Mr. Cathcart.

“Every time you want to introduce an external body, whether that’s external to the chain of command, or external to the Canadian Armed Forces altogether, you’re eroding the commanding officer’s authority and responsibility, for what purpose?” he said.

The mandatory review and calls for reform are coming as the military has been rocked with successive sexual misconduct allegations against top Canadian military leaders.

Mr. Fish also recommended all but minor sexual assault cases should be removed military system until some conditions are met, including giving complainants access to the same victims’ rights guaranteed in the civilian justice system. In April, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) named former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour to lead a comprehensive year-long review of Canadian military misconduct.

The CDA Institute panel touched briefly on that topic, but more broadly on the Fish review; the independence of key players in the military justice system, including the military police; sexual misconduct and hateful conduct in the CAF; and Bill C-77, which in 2019 amended the National Defence Act to bring a victims’ bill of rights into the military justice system. The CDA Institute panel was moderated by retired Lt.-Gen. Christine Whitecross, a board member of the institute who retired from her post as the country’s top female military officer in December 2020. She was also the first female commander of the NATO Defence College and served as the military’s former chief of military personnel.

The military has been rocked by ongoing sexual misconduct allegations, and complaints with how cases are handled.

This week, a Federal Court judge struck down Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin’s request to be reinstated as the lead on Canada’s vaccine logistics. The former military commander stepped down from the role in May, and was charged with one count of sexual assault in August relating back to an alleged incident in 1988. The justice said Maj.-Gen. Fortin should use the military’s grievance system before proceeding to judicial review.

Admiral Art McDonald, who stepped down as Canada’s chief of defence staff earlier this year following a sexual misconduct allegation and remains on administrative leave, told The Globe and Mail he’s been “exonerated” and wants his job back.

Last week, Mr. Trudeau slammed military commanders, saying they don’t “get it” following revelations that a senior member was back on the job and reviewing recommendations to improve the military’s response to sexual misconduct.

Maj.-Gen. Peter Dawe, who was as commander of the Special Forces, was placed on leave in May after CBC reported he had written a positive character reference for a convicted sex offender.

Civilianization ‘has its benefits’: lawyer

The Code of Service Discipline, in the Defence Act, sets out who is subject to the military’s justice system and the regulations members must follow for “the purpose of maintaining discipline, efficiency, and morale.”

The more erosion that happens in removing disciplinary responsibility from the chain of command, Mr. Cathcart said, “the more that you’re creating real gaps in the ability to maintain that discipline, that habit of obedience,” that are central to the separate military and civilian justice systems.

Guillaume Charlebois, an associate at Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP who assisted in the Fish review, said their interviews and research suggested that way the system works often does not fulfill the code’s stated purpose.

“We found that that was not always the case and in fact that certain aspects of the system … were unconducive in their current state to discipline, efficiency, and morale,” he said, noting Mr. Fish ultimately determined “further safeguards were necessary.”

Civilianization may also have benefits, Mr. Charlebois said in response to Mr. Cathcart’s concerns, especially when it comes to the military culture.

“When every player in the system is able to act independently, truly independently, without having to keep in mind how senior people may perceive the same issue, it allows a certain fragmentation of a culture,” he said, because other perspectives must now be considered with outsiders in the mix.

“It allows ideas to come from outside and I think this is very much in the spirit of the time, in the zeitgeist,” he said, noting the country’s top military commander, Chief of Defence Staff Wayne Eyre, has welcomed external input on these matters.

“I think this is actually an occasion for these external ideas to enter the system.”

Culture change ‘at the heart of everything’

The Fish report recommendations all make sense “if you’re a civilian,” but warrant further examination, said Leah West, an assistant professor of international affairs at Carleton University who served in the Armed Forces from 2002 to 2012. In June, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan (Vancouver South, B.C.) said he had directed the military to immediately implement less than one quarter—36—of the recommendations, and the rest would be reviewed.

Prof. West urged the military to “step back and assess” before implementation, asking if brought in, “What else are we losing?”

“We must also wonder what is gained by the current status of the system?” Mr. Charlebois countered, noting the intent was to have “no impact” on discipline.

But, Prof. West said when there are allegations relating to sexual misconduct, it’s “incredibly important” for members to see it be addressed swiftly and within the ranks and the chain of command.

“Only, I think, then are we really going to start to see a trust and understanding that this kind of behaviour is not tolerated.

Rather, culture change is “at the heart of everything,” she said.

“Military justice does not exist in a vacuum separate and apart from the culture of the Canadian Armed Forces,” said Prof. West, who noted during her time in the military her perception of what qualifies as misconduct was radically different from what in truth meets the definition. Comments and behaviour that belittled her, or woman generally, were common and she said she didn’t think to question or challenge them.

Ms. Whitecross, who kept her comments to a minimum, said the observations in Prof. West’s presentation brought back a lot of memories.

“We have to go to the heart of leadership and the heart of the chain of command and how people are on one side of being treated or not, and on the other side, responsibilities being taken away from them and then put on to other systems, military justice for example,” said Ms. Whitecross.

Last week, both Mr. Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland (University Rosedale, Ont.) said military leadership doesn’t “get it” when it comes to the handling of sexual misconduct.

Ms. Freeland told Global News the Armed Forces have a “systemic problem” with the treatment of women and of sexual harassment.

“It is clear that there is a toxic culture there and it is clear to our government, as the prime minister said, that that needs to change and it will,” she said.

The “structure, values, and unwritten rules” of military culture “may create friction and even stymie the reform,” set out in the Fish report and others, suggested Prof. West.

“Efforts to reform military justice to make it more equitable, fair, and just will only succeed if we actually see reform of culture of the military and the broader military community,” she said, while she doesn’t see the “end” result of the Fish recommendations “being correspondent to the aims of the military justice system.”

