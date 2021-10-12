Subscribe Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Election 2021 Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Contact UsLog In

Politics This Morning: PM’s brand likely to survive ‘tone deaf’ Tofino trip, say analysts; Former Lt.-Gen. Whitecross headlines webinar

By Mike Lapointe      October 12, 2021

Plus, the number of reports surrounding online hate, threats, and harassment targeting journalists reported to the Canadian Association of Journalists jumped from 'dozens' to 'hundreds' in one recent week.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pictured at a media availability on Sept. 28. Mr. Trudeau became Canada’s 10th longest-serving prime minister on Sept. 5, moving past former prime minister John Diefenbaker. The Hill Times photograph by Sam Garcia

Happy Tuesday morning,

To keep reading, subscribe and become a political insider.

Only $7.67 / week for one year.

Enjoy unlimited website access and the digital newspaper.

Cancel anytime.

Already a Subscriber?

More in News

Facing economic ‘headwinds,’ Senators look to spark Canadian offensive

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
At an event underscoring the Senate group's report findings, former PM Joe Clark and ex-B.C. premier Christy Clark stressed the need for cross-country and -party collaboration to tackle the economic challenges ahead.

Trudeau now 10th-longest serving PM; what’s his legacy, so far?

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Normalizing a gender-balanced cabinet is a key part of the mixed legacy he has left so far, say political scientists.

Feds need to better communicate ‘phase out’ of temporary programs, unsustainability of heightened government spending levels, say experts

News|By Mike Lapointe
There are still many Canadians who are 'very comfortable right now' with temporary programs. 'We need to wean them off, we need to make sure they're temporary,' says former PCO clerk Mel Cappe.

Hospital protest legislation might help courts, won’t help cops, say lawyers, and Sen. Vern White

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's reference to a clause that already protects journalists doesn't hold up to scrutiny, said media lawyer Ian Mackinnon.

Canada’s media unite against online hate targeting journalists

News|By Christopher Guly
The growing abundance of hate mail sent to journalists could push people out of the profession, advocates warn.

GR firms push reopening plans back to 2022 due to fourth wave of COVID-19

News
Rising case numbers of COVID-19 during the fourth wave has led to government relations offices putting off reopening plans until early 2022.

Auto enthusiast MP Deltell restores ‘Green Machine,’ brings ‘best-kept secret in Canadian car history’ to Parliament Hill

News|By Matt Horwood
Re-elected Conservative Gérard Deltell is the proud owner of a Manic GT, which is the 'only modern car owned by Canadians, designed by Canadians, and mass-produced by Canadians in Canada.'

‘It just seems so rushed’: federal public service unions express concerns over government’s call for workers to be vaccinated by end of month

News|By Mike Lapointe
Anyone who lies on their vaccination attestation will face 'severe consequences' and there will be verifications done over the following weeks to ensure that everyone is vaccinated, said the prime minister on Oct. 6.

‘A work in progress’: after 50 years Canada’s multiculturalism policy a ‘model,’ but must shift to ‘dismantling’ discrimination, say panellists

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Canada’s multicultural policy, adopted 50 years ago in a world first, is ‘one of our country's greatest achievements,’ says ISG Senator Donna Dasko at a panel dissecting the half-century anniversary.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.

Inside The Hill Times

Columnists

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service