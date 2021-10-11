Trying to absolve Canada’s sins of neglect, we need more action, less talk: B.C. letter writer

History books are filled with accounts of disgusting and even murderous behaviour by colonizing nations. Some of the despicable schemes involving church officials and government bureaucrats are being exposed and today the ghosts of long lost Indigenous children haunt our souls. The next time you are in a dark room trying to sleep, take a moment to listen attentively. Your imagination might conjure up the muffled sounds of frightened and lonely children sobbing beneath your pillow.
