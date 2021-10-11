Subscribe Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Election 2021 Archives Classifieds
News

Trudeau’s ‘durable’ brand will survive his ‘tone deaf’ Tofino vacation, say public opinion analysts

By Abbas Rana      October 11, 2021

PMO staff should have pushed back hard on the prime minister's decision to fly out to B.C. on the very first National Indigenous Reconciliation Day, say one former senior Liberal.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended an event on Parliament Hill on Sept. 29 to commemorate the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. On Sept. 30, he travelled to Tofino, B.C., to start his vacation. The Hill Times photograph by Sam Garcia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to travel on Sept. 30 to Tofino, B.C., for a vacation on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation gives the impression that he’s “disconnected,” and “tone deaf,” say political analysts and image experts, but Mr. Trudeau will outlast this controversy like others before because he has one of the most durable brands in Canadian politics.

“He keeps going like the energizer bunny,” said Clive Veroni, author and expert on marketing and brand positioning, in an interview with The Hill Times. “This is kind of a Rorschach test: people will see what they want to see in it. People who are not supporters of Trudeau will see this as a negative thing. And people who are supporters will say ‘let’s move on.’”

Since Sept. 30, political leaders from across the country have been blasting Mr. Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) for going on a vacation the same day the country, for the first time, was honouring survivors of Residential Schools and the those who died while attending the institutions.

To add insult to injury, the Prime Minister’s Office released a false itinerary for Mr. Trudeau that day, which said he was in private meetings in Ottawa when he was actually travelling to B.C. When reporters discovered that the prime minister was in Tofino, not in Ottawa, the PMO confirmed that the information provided in the itinerary was incorrect and later updated it.

The night before the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Mr. Trudeau attended a ceremony on Parliament Hill in Ottawa and on Sept. 30 tweeted that he spoke on the phone with residential survivors, and consulted them on “meaningful” reconciliation.

Since becoming prime minister in 2015, Mr. Trudeau has said that Indigenous issues are one of the top priorities of his government.

“No relationship is more important to Canada than the relationship with Indigenous Peoples. Our government is working together with Indigenous Peoples to build a nation-to-nation, Inuit-Crown, government-to-government relationship—one based on respect, partnership, and recognition of rights,” declared Mr. Trudeau in a statement in 2017 on the National Aboriginal Day.

“We are determined to make a real difference in the lives of Indigenous Peoples—by closing socio-economic gaps, supporting greater self-determination, and establishing opportunities to work together on shared priorities. We are also reviewing all federal laws and policies that concern Indigenous Peoples and making progress on the Calls to Action outlined in the final report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.”

In June of this year, Parliament passed a bill to recognize a national day for Truth and Reconciliation every year on Sept. 30.

Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc, a B.C. First Nation, had sent two invitations to Mr. Trudeau asking him to attend an event that day near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, where the remains of about 215 children were discovered this year, but the prime minister chose not to accept them. After the controversy made headlines, Mr. Trudeau called Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Kukpi7 Chief Rosanne Casimir on Oct. 2 and apologized for not attending the event.

While answering questions from the media last week, the prime expressed his regret and apologized publicly.

“I regret it,” he said. “The first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation was a time for Indigenous people and non-Indigenous people alike to reflect and connect, to think about the past and also focus on the future. …We all have work to do and I assume my responsibility to do better in the future.”

No stranger to controversies, Mr. Trudeau has been at the centre of several controversies since becoming prime minister, some of which received international media coverage, including accepting a helicopter ride to Aga Khan’s private island; the SNC Lavalin affair; a gaffe-plagued trip to India; and the WE Charity scandal, among others.

Greg Lyle, president of Innovative Research, said that the controversy over the Tofino vacation stands out as a “pretty big event,” and it is an easy issue for an average Canadian to understand. He said opinion polls taken over the next few weeks will show how much it has had on the way the public perceives Mr. Trudeau.

The incident could create a perception that Mr. Trudeau believes that he and his government “can say whatever we want, so long as we mean well,”  said Mr. Lyle, which is “cancer” for any politician and political party.

“It is the sort of thing that typically burns through, because it’s easy to get your head around, it’s a perfect coffee chat tidbit,” said Mr. Lyle. “So it’s gonna be an easy thing to circulate in social media. It’s got all the hallmarks of being something that breaks through beyond just the core public affairs nerds.”

Pollster Greg Lyle of Innovative Research said the prime minister’s Tofino trip could create the public perception that he believes his government can ‘say whatever we want, so long as we mean well.’ Photograph courtesy of Greg Lyle

Darrell Bricker, CEO of Ipsos Public Affairs, said that this is not the kind of start that any prime minister would want after a fresh re-election campaign, and “anything that could have gone wrong did go wrong” in this incident. After a series of missteps in his six years as prime minister, Mr. Bricker said Mr. Trudeau now can, at best, be described as “an ordinary politician” and “as much a problem as he’s an asset,” for his party.

“It’s a pattern of things that go back,” said Mr. Bricker. “The arc of Justin Trudeau, his political career is, pretty well established. In 2015, he could do no wrong. By the time that we hit 2019, people were very disappointed with him. As we moved into the 2021 election, the two best reactions are probably people have moved past disappointment, enough people past disappointment to really dislike. So by the end of the election campaign, Erin O’Toole was pretty close to him, and so was Jagmeet Singh in terms of [questions about who would make the best prime minister].”

Some former senior Liberals and political insiders interviewed for this article said they didn’t know if PMO staff had advised Mr. Trudeau not to travel on Sept. 30, or if he had been given that advice and ignored it.

Most of them said they believed that Mr. Trudeau probably received but ignored the advice, as this was a straight-forward issue where even the most junior staffer would have known that going on vacation on this day would be a mistake.

“Obviously, this one is so transparently a problem, that there’s no way that he didn’t know the risk he was taking,” said Mr. Bricker. “There’s no way. He either just dismissed it or saw it a different way or whatever, but I’m absolutely sure that his staff did the job that they were supposed to do, and raised it with him, but he personally decided to go. The buck stops with him.”

But a former senior Liberal wondered if the advisers pushed back forcefully enough when they knew Mr. Trudeau was about to make a big political mistake. The source said that as a senior staffer to the prime minister, sometimes advisers have to get “agitated” and push back aggressively when they see that the boss is ignoring their advice and will get in trouble. The source said that they had seen a few instances in the recent past in which they believe either the advisers are not thinking things through, or they are not forceful enough when they communicated with the prime minister.

Using an example to make their point, the source said, when the Sept. 20 campaign was launched, everyone knew the first questions from journalists would be about why the election was being called in the midst of a pandemic. Mr. Trudeau had a prepared response to these questions, but it wasn’t good enough to stop those questions from being raised until the last day of the campaign.

The source said that this shows the senior staff were not doing the job they are required to do.

Ekos Research president Frank Graves says that he does not think the prime minister’s Tofino vacation will have any significant impact on his political fortunes. The Hill Times file photograph

The same source said that some Liberals are bragging about the efficiency of their vote, after the party lost the popular vote to the Conservatives but still won more seats in the House. The source said that the Liberal Party does deserve credit for that, but it would have been better if they could have claimed that they won the election because of the popularity of the leader and good policies of the party, not just because of the efficiency of their vote.

The source conceded that in the first-past the-post electoral system, it’s not unusual for a winning party to win more seats but lose the popular vote. However, the source said it’s important for the winning party to win the popular vote, as otherwise it would be an indication of a decline in the leader and party’s popularity.

“This is a party that’s basically trying to rerun the 2015 campaign over and over again with [a worse] result each time,” said the senior Liberal.

“Those [losing popular vote] are signs of usually malaise. It’s still nice to do better than you did last time. [It’s important to] be able to say, ‘Hey, our leadership and our policies actually helped us win this campaign.’”

Another former senior Liberal said that when they think about Mr. Trudeau’s unforced errors, they think “Some people just never get it.” A third said that it appears Mr. Trudeau doesn’t care about these mistakes and just does what he wants to do.

“Actions speak louder than words,” the source said. “By looking at his actions, do you think he cares? I don’t think he does.”

Mr. Bricker and other politicos interviewed for this article said that the Tofino vacation has done some damage to Mr. Trudeau’s reputation, but they said the prime minister will have ample time between now and the next election to resuscitate his political career. They used the example of the 2019 election, in which the Liberals were reduced to a minority government, but only a few months after the election, COVID-19 hit Canada and Mr. Trudeau regained a significant amount of political goodwill for his effective management of the pandemic.

Some of that goodwill was squandered when the WE Charity scandal became public. Still at the start of the September election, the Liberals were leading all parties by a double-digit margin.

“It was tone deaf and clearly not an adroit move politically to be going to a beach on the day of the national holiday,” said Frank Graves, president of Ekos Research.

“I don’t think this is going to have any lasting impact. I believe those who already had negative views of Mr. Trudeau will see this as vindication for those views. Those who like Mr. Trudeau will see this as a minor error that is being exploited by critics, and so forth. So I don’t see this fundamentally shifting things.”

The Hill Times

