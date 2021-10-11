Subscribe Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Election 2021 Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Contact UsLog In
trudeau-now-10th-longest-serving-pm-whats-his-legacy-so-farAno
News

Trudeau now 10th-longest serving PM; what’s his legacy, so far?

By Peter Mazereeuw      October 11, 2021

Normalizing a gender-balanced cabinet is a key part of the mixed legacy he has left so far, say political scientists.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured engaging with well-wishers during the swearing in of his first cabinet in 2015. Mr. Trudeau rode a wave of personal popularity into power that year. Support for him and his party have since declined, and he won last month's election with a historically low share of the popular vote. The Hill Times photograph by Jake Wright

Justin Trudeau became Canada’s 10th-longest serving prime minister while on the campaign trail on Sept. 5, surpassing John Diefenbaker.

To keep reading, subscribe and become a political insider.

Only $7.67 / week for one year.

Enjoy unlimited website access and the digital newspaper.

Cancel anytime.

Already a Subscriber?

More in News

Trudeau now 10th-longest serving PM; what’s his legacy, so far?

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Normalizing a gender-balanced cabinet is a key part of the mixed legacy he has left so far, say political scientists.

Hospital protest legislation might help courts, won’t help cops, say lawyers, and Sen. Vern White

News|By Peter Russell
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's reference to a clause that already protects journalists doesn't hold up to scrutiny, said media lawyer Ian Mackinnon.

Canada’s media unite against online hate targeting journalists

News|By Christopher Guly
The growing abundance of hate mail sent to journalists could push people out of the profession, advocates warn.

GR firms push reopening plans back to 2022 due to fourth wave of COVID-19

News
Rising case numbers of COVID-19 during the fourth wave has led to government relations offices putting off reopening plans until early 2022.

Auto enthusiast MP Deltell restores ‘Green Machine,’ brings ‘best-kept secret in Canadian car history’ to Parliament Hill

News|By Matt Horwood
Re-elected Conservative Gérard Deltell is the proud owner of a Manic GT, which is the 'only modern car owned by Canadians, designed by Canadians, and mass-produced by Canadians in Canada.'

‘It just seems so rushed’: federal public service unions express concerns over government’s call for workers to be vaccinated by end of month

News|By Mike Lapointe
Anyone who lies on their vaccination attestation will face 'severe consequences' and there will be verifications done over the following weeks to ensure that everyone is vaccinated, said the prime minister on Oct. 6.

‘A work in progress’: after 50 years Canada’s multiculturalism policy a ‘model,’ but must shift to ‘dismantling’ discrimination, say panellists

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Canada’s multicultural policy, adopted 50 years ago in a world first, is ‘one of our country's greatest achievements,’ says ISG Senator Donna Dasko at a panel dissecting the half-century anniversary.

Hill vaccine mandates: how it could be done, and where things stand

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Procedural expert Steven Chaplin argues the simplest way for the House and Senate to impose a vaccine mandate for all, should they so decide, is via a motion passed by the respective Chamber.

‘The horizon, though still murky, was beginning to brighten’: defeated MPs reflect on losing their seats

News|By Alice Chen
This election nine Conservatives, eight Liberals, and one Green MP were defeated at the polls.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columnists

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service