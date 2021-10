•As a dangerous U.S.-led anti-China crusade escalates, the world is being set on a march to folly. The First World War, the Vietnam War, and the war in Afghanistan are just three examples. Now Taiwan is the potential trigger for a new march to folly. •The Trudeau government should let the U.S. know that Canada’s commitment is to strengthening global governance through cooperation and collaboration, not the U.S. policy of confrontation, so that we can solve the big global challenges and increase the prospects for peace.