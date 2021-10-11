Subscribe Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Election 2021 Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Contact UsLog In
might-be-time-for-trudeau-to-bring-on-an-indigenous-elders-circle-to-provide-adviceAno
Opinion

Might be time for Trudeau to bring on an Indigenous Elders’ Circle to provide advice

By Rose LeMay       October 11, 2021

With a First Nations Elder, an Inuit Elder and a Métis Elder operating in a Circle, it might bring some humility into the office, a longer-term perspective than just the next amazing announcement. It would be an incredible opportunity for any leader to learn from Elders about leadership, about balance, about making decisions with the land and the seven generations in mind.

While the prime minister flew off for a family vacation on the first-ever National Indigenous Reconciliation Day, hundreds walked to Parliament Hill to mark the statutory holiday. The Hill Times photograph by Sam Garcia
Share a story
The story link will be added automatically.

OTTAWA—On Sept. 29, the prime minister gave a particularly good speech on Parliament Hill in a special ceremony to honour the children lost at residential schools and survivors. And I still admit to feeling some cynicism. Would the words be linked to action? How long until that lack of action makes its mark again on the lives of Indigenous Canadians? Now, some say cynicism always finds its own evidence.

But it was shocking to find that evidence not 12 hours later. It was deplorable to witness his words followed by him skipping the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30. Skipping out like a student trying to evade his teacher, his office went so far as to mislead Canadians that he was still in Ottawa.

Get The Weekend Point of View Newsletter

Top Canadian political and policy opinion and analysis. Saturdays and Sundays.
By entering your email address you consent to receive email from The Hill Times containing news, analysis, updates and offers. You may unsubscribe at any time. See our privacy policy

First, the PMO misled the public, sometimes also called lying. Second, so did Trudeau when he admitted it was a mistake. His decision to not attend any Reconciliation Day events was not a “mistake,” it was a decision. We don’t know if it was his decision or a joint decision between him and the PMO. But the part where the Prime Minister’s Office released an itinerary that they must have known was not true, well, herein lies a serious problem.

It might have been a calculated decision that Indigenous issues are only just a public relations question and Canadians won’t care. It does certainly fit the pattern of words-and-more-words paired with superficial performative action. The prime minister’s statement of regret (not an apology) also carried a certain tone of insincerity.

It is perhaps this cynic’s perspective alone. I mean, it really has been more than two years since he was caught out doing something this stupid, the blackface affairs. That was September 2020. Just a couple months after he apologized for his involvement in the WE scandal in July 2020. It could be this cynic’s lone perspective that perhaps apologies don’t prevent future scandal. Perhaps the Canadian tolerance for accepting apology is just misplaced here? We do tend to accept apology and toss any consequence, it’s a Canadian cultural thing.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured on Sept. 29, 2021, at a ceremony on Parliament Hill on the eve of the National Indigenous Reconciliation Day. The Hill Times photograph by Sam Garcia

But it’s nothing like the cultural mores regarding apologies within Indigenous cultures. Indigenous peoples have codified ways of making amends for wrongdoing with the goal to protect community. Uncles, Elders and clan mothers take on roles and lead processes that are thousands of years old. Almost all wrongdoing can be fixed as long as the individual is sincere and authentic. Elder Woody Morrison once shared that in our communities the only unforgivable act is the repeated abuse of women and girls as that risks the very soul of the community.

With this context in mind, it is Earth-shaking that Indigenous peoples across Canada have shunned this statement of regret by Trudeau.

It might be time for the prime minster to bring on an Indigenous Elders’ Circle to provide advice, a structure which supersedes his office, as Elders don’t report to anybody. With a First Nations Elder, an Inuit Elder and a Métis Elder operating in a Circle, it might bring some humility into the office, a longer-term perspective than just the next amazing announcement. It would be an incredible opportunity for any leader to learn from Elders about leadership, about balance, about making decisions with the land and the seven generations in mind.

An honest warning that an Elders’ Circle probably wouldn’t tolerate any government or PMO action for the sake of the camera, or performative action. Or skipping out on important leadership events. Or avoiding a leader’s responsibilities to build relationships with citizens including Indigenous peoples. Or fighting in court against Indigenous children receiving equitable health and social services.

An Elders’ Circle might bring help build that trust which has been broken.

Rose LeMay is Tlingit from the West Coast and the CEO of the Indigenous Reconciliation Group. She writes twice a month about Indigenous inclusion and reconciliation. In Tlingit worldview, the stories are the knowledge system, sometimes told through myth and sometimes contradicting the myths told by others. But always with at least some truth.

The Hill Times 

More in News

Trudeau now 10th-longest serving PM; what’s his legacy, so far?

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Normalizing a gender-balanced cabinet is a key part of the mixed legacy he has left so far, say political scientists.

Hospital protest legislation might help courts, won’t help cops, say lawyers, and Sen. Vern White

News|By Peter Russell
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's reference to a clause that already protects journalists doesn't hold up to scrutiny, said media lawyer Ian Mackinnon.

Canada’s media unite against online hate targeting journalists

News|By Christopher Guly
The growing abundance of hate mail sent to journalists could push people out of the profession, advocates warn.

GR firms push reopening plans back to 2022 due to fourth wave of COVID-19

News
Rising case numbers of COVID-19 during the fourth wave has led to government relations offices putting off reopening plans until early 2022.

Auto enthusiast MP Deltell restores ‘Green Machine,’ brings ‘best-kept secret in Canadian car history’ to Parliament Hill

News|By Matt Horwood
Re-elected Conservative Gérard Deltell is the proud owner of a Manic GT, which is the 'only modern car owned by Canadians, designed by Canadians, and mass-produced by Canadians in Canada.'

‘It just seems so rushed’: federal public service unions express concerns over government’s call for workers to be vaccinated by end of month

News|By Mike Lapointe
Anyone who lies on their vaccination attestation will face 'severe consequences' and there will be verifications done over the following weeks to ensure that everyone is vaccinated, said the prime minister on Oct. 6.

‘A work in progress’: after 50 years Canada’s multiculturalism policy a ‘model,’ but must shift to ‘dismantling’ discrimination, say panellists

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Canada’s multicultural policy, adopted 50 years ago in a world first, is ‘one of our country's greatest achievements,’ says ISG Senator Donna Dasko at a panel dissecting the half-century anniversary.

Hill vaccine mandates: how it could be done, and where things stand

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Procedural expert Steven Chaplin argues the simplest way for the House and Senate to impose a vaccine mandate for all, should they so decide, is via a motion passed by the respective Chamber.

‘The horizon, though still murky, was beginning to brighten’: defeated MPs reflect on losing their seats

News|By Alice Chen
This election nine Conservatives, eight Liberals, and one Green MP were defeated at the polls.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columnists

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service