In praise of Quebec, Canada’s climate leader

CHELSEA, QUE.—Many Canadians outside of Quebec have an uneasy relationship with the province: an ambivalence that tips occasionally into hostility.

Controversial legislation like Bill 21, which prohibits the wearing of hijabs, turbans and kipas in many public service jobs— only the latest manifestation of the province’s eternal cultural anxiety—sounds sinister, even to Quebec’s champions beyond its borders. And a history of peevish, disdainful sovereigntist leaders (Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is far from the worst) does not endear the country’s anglophone majority to what is sometimes condescendingly described as the spoiled child of Confederation.

Unfortunately, this unwillingness, or inability, to understand the province’s complexity overlooks Quebec’s significant contributions to social progress in Canada—including a $10-day childcare program that is on the brink of becoming national, the earliest vaccine passports to be available during the pandemic and mandated pay increases for long-term care workers.

At least as significant is Quebec’s leadership on climate change.

In recent weeks, for instance, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Quebec—the country’s second largest pension fund—announced that it is getting rid of its remaining oil and gas assets by the end of 2022. The divestment amounts to $4-billion worth of fossil fuel company shares, including those of some of the largest domestic players like Suncor Energy and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

This decision represents only one per cent of the Caisse’s $390-billion portfolio, and continues the fund’s ongoing move away from oil and gas holdings. But it sends an important message to markets. And it comes with a promise to boost the Caisse’s holdings in renewables by 50 per cent, to $54-billion by 2025, and allocate $10-billion to help big industrial polluters, including the copper, steel, fertilizer and transportation sectors, reduce their carbon footprints.

The Caisse was the first major Canadian pension fund to set net-zero targets two years ago, an example followed by the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Fund. In a country that is the world’s fourth largest provider of oil and gas, this is a radical and environmentally responsible initiative.

A second bit of good news came last week when Hydro-Québec, the publicly owned giant utility, announced a tentative deal to provide clean electricity to New York City and surrounds for 25 years—a deal that is expected to bring $20-billion to provincial coffers and follows a similar export deal with the state of Massachusetts. Hailed by Quebec Premier François Legault as “the biggest export agreement in the history of Quebec,” the sale is a logical fit: Quebec has a surplus of clean electricity, while nearby U.S. states are under political and economic pressure to cut emissions by moving away from coal-generated electricity.

