Gratitude is pretty hard to find in a world so full of sorrows, but there’s this

Two journalists Dimitry Muratov and Maria Ressa have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, usually reserved for over-rated politicians and heads-of-state. Ressa runs a news website, Rappler, in the Philippines, and has dared to report factually on the dreaded regime of Roberto Duterte. Muratov, a newspaperman, faced the same mortal dangers as Ressa, having to report on the often homicidal regime of Russia’s leader, now effectively a mob boss, Vladimir Putin. Photographs courtesy of Commons Wikimedia