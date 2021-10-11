Former Lt.-Gen. Whitecross to host CDAI’s ‘Making National Security Safe’ talk on Oct. 12 

The Conference of Defence Associations Institute hosts a webinar series, 'Making National Security Safe,' led by former chief of military personnel Lt.-Gen. Christine Whitecross (ret’d), pictured. The webinars will explore ways government and industry can advance national interests and enhance national security through the force multiplication effects of diversity. The first webinar, 'Modernizing Military Justice,' will discuss how the military justice system operates, what changes it is facing, and what this means for Canada’s military and its justice system. The series starts Tuesday, Oct. 12, 1-2:30 p.m.