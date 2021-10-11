Feds need to better communicate ‘phase out’ of temporary programs, unsustainability of heightened government spending levels, say experts

With the 2021 election returning the Liberals to power in a minority government, one former Liberal finance minister says that after nearly two years of unprecedented supports, the federal government needs to eventually come to terms with projected spending levels that are not sustainable, and former clerk of the Privy Council Mel Cappe says although many people are still dependent on emergency income programs, the government needs to “make sure they’re temporary.”
