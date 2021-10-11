Cooperation is needed between Canada and China to protect our planet

OTTAWA—In the last few years, loss of biodiversity, desertification and frequent extreme weather events have all posed a stark challenge to human progress, and even to human survival. This summer, a heat wave swept across much of Western Canada, leading to record-breaking temperatures in many places. A UN report published this year shows over one million plant and animal species are in danger of extinction. Without proper protection, those beautiful animals and plants may disappear from the pages of history, and children will only be able to see the specimens displayed in the museum. It’s a painful vision that may become a reality.