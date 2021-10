The growing abundance of hate mail sent to journalists could push people out of the profession, advocates warn. 'I don’t think we can expect people to endlessly absorb abuse,' says Allan Thompson.

Journalism professor and former Toronto Star Hill reporter Allan Thompson, left; Nadia Stewart, the executive director of the Canadian Association of Black Journalists; and Brent Jolly, the president of the Canadian Association of Journalists are calling for more action to stem the flow of hate mail sent to journalists.