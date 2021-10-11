Blanchfield, Hampson co-author book, The Two Michaels: Innocent Canadian Captives and High Stakes Espionage in the U.S.-Cyber War

Mike Blanchfield and Fen Hampson have co-authored an upcoming book, The Two Michaels: Innocent Canadian Captives and High Stakes Espionage in the U.S.-Cyber War. The book, published by Sutherland House, will be out next month. The Toronto Star ran an excerpt on Oct. 2, headlined “The Two Michaels: Friends and relatives reveal how they coped behind bars—exercise, books, and determination ‘not to be broken’.” The excerpt is sensational and the book looks like a must read.