Backing Taiwan’s CPTPP bid a key step towards broadening Canada-Taiwan relations: envoy

The last two years have been challenging for all of us. Taiwan’s pandemic situation took a turn for the worse in mid-May this year because of new COVID variants. Fortunately, our government immediately deployed tight prevention measures, and with the co-operation of the population, the pandemic situation swiftly improved in mid-July. By August, mere three months into the outbreak, new daily cases decreased to single digits and even zero on a number of days.
