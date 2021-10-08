Subscribe Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Election 2021 Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Contact UsLog In
photo-of-the-day-205Ano

Photo of the Day

October 8, 2021
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh spoke in an Oct. 7 press conference following his party’s first post-election caucus meeting the day before.  The Hill Times photograph by Sam Garcia

To keep reading, subscribe and become a political insider.

Only $7.67 / week for one year.

Enjoy unlimited website access and the digital newspaper.

Cancel anytime.

Already a Subscriber?

More in News

‘It just seems so rushed’: federal public service unions express concerns over government’s call for workers to be vaccinated by end of month

News|By Mike Lapointe
Anyone who lies on their vaccination attestation will face 'severe consequences' and there will be verifications done over the following weeks to ensure that everyone is vaccinated, said the prime minister on Oct. 6.

Auto enthusiast MP Deltell restores ‘Green Machine,’ brings ‘best-kept secret in Canadian car history’ to Parliament Hill

News|By Matt Horwood
Re-elected Conservative Gérard Deltell is the proud owner of a Manic GT, which is the 'only modern car owned by Canadians, designed by Canadians, and mass-produced by Canadians in Canada.'

‘A work in progress’: after 50 years Canada’s multiculturalism policy a ‘model,’ but must shift to ‘dismantling’ discrimination, say panellists

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Canada’s multicultural policy, adopted 50 years ago in a world first, is ‘one of our country's greatest achievements,’ says ISG Senator Donna Dasko at a panel dissecting the half-century anniversary.

Hill vaccine mandates: how it could be done, and where things stand

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Procedural expert Steven Chaplin argues the simplest way for the House and Senate to impose a vaccine mandate for all, should they so decide, is via a motion passed by the respective Chamber.

‘The horizon, though still murky, was beginning to brighten’: defeated MPs reflect on losing their seats

News|By Alice Chen
This election nine Conservatives, eight Liberals, and one Green MP were defeated at the polls.

Indigenous, historically marginalized groups felt the brunt of election disenfranchisement, say advocates

News|By Alice Chen
The constant messaging about a supposedly pointless election may have also resulted in less voter engagement overall, suggest politicos.

For first time in party’s history, Conservative MPs give themselves power to topple their leader; Scott Reid elected caucus chair; James Cumming to review party’s election performance

News|By Abbas Rana
Conservative MPs elect Scott Reid to lead national caucus and defeated Conservative MP John Cumming will lead a review of the party's election campaign.

As Annamie Paul steps away from the Green Party, recent candidates say its future rests on fostering internal ‘unity’

News|By Matt Horwood
Victoria Galea, president of the Green Party of Ontario, says the leadership council has a 'systemic problem' with infighting that prevents them from making proper decisions and having a unified voice.

CAJ calls on RCMP to investigate ‘vile’ hate-filled online attacks against journalists following Bernier’s tweets

News|By Christopher Guly
The People's Party leader urged his followers last month to email journalists and 'tell them what you think of their disgusting smear jobs'.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columnists

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service