News

GR firms push reopening plans back to 2022 due to fourth wave of COVID-19

By Jesse Cnockaert      October 8, 2021

Rising case numbers of COVID-19 during the fourth wave has led to government relations offices putting off reopening plans until early 2022.

Hired guns: Carlos A. Godoy L. of Impact Public Affairs, left, Jim Armour of Summa Strategies, Shirlee Engel of Compass Rose Group, and Garry Keller of StrategyCorp. Photographs courtesy of Twitter, Memorial University, Compass Rose Group Photographs courtesy of Twitter, Memorial University, Compass Rose Group
Lobbyists are looking towards a possible return to their government relations offices in early 2022, since plans for a fall reopening have been dashed by a rise in COVID-19 cases in recent months.

“Certainly, the expectation was, early in the summer, that we’d be reopening with social distancing and various other protocols in place and not having [staff] restrictions or caps,” said Jim Armour, the managing partner for Summa Strategies and a former aide to then-Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper. “But those plans … have been put off just with the fourth wave and concerns around Delta variants.”

In the summer, Summa staff members were anticipating a possible return to the firm’s Sparks Street office in Ottawa following the federal election on Sept. 20, but those plans needed adjusting as COVID-19 cases began rising again, according to Mr. Armour.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam announced on Aug. 12 that Canada was entering a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Active cases of COVID-19 in Canada climbed to 42,360 as of Oct. 5, according to data from the Public Health Agency of Canada. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam told reporters on Aug. 12 that Canada was entering a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and that cases were “plotting along a strong resurgence trajectory” following months in decline. A press release from Aug. 12 by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) reported Canada had reached more than 13,000 active cases of COVID-19, with more than 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 reported daily. The count of active cases of COVID-19 in Canada climbed to 42,360 as of Oct. 5, according to PHAC.

In response to the rising COVID-19 cases, Mr. Armour said he doesn’t expect Summa staffers to return to the office in larger numbers until next year. He added that, even if more staff members return to the office, the firm will likely continue with a hybrid model, with some staff members dividing their time between being in the office, and working online from home.

Currently, Summa staffers are predominantly working from their homes, with the firm’s Ottawa office available for them to use if needed, according to Mr. Armour.

Jim Armour is the managing partner for Summa Strategies. The expectation, early in the summer, was to reopen with social distancing and other protocols in place, he says. Photograph courtesy of Memorial University

“We’ll take client meetings here if there’s no other alternative, but largely we’re also closed to the general public and to the clients. All of that is done virtually,” said Mr. Armour. “Most people are still predominantly working from home offices and will show up when they need to get an update from the server on their laptop, or use a larger printer to do a printing job.”

Shirlee Engel, a public affairs counsellor at Compass Rose Group and former senior digital broadcast journalist for Global News, said that prior to the fourth wave her firm had plans for a partial reopening by mid-September, with about half the staff back in the office. Those plans were pushed off because of the fourth wave, with the current expectation for a reopening in 2022, she said.

“We’ve continued to hold onto our office space because we will return to our office space when the time is right and when public health conditions allow,” said Ms. Engel. “Ultimately, we have to remember that the pandemic is in charge. You don’t get to dictate when things happen. We can make all the plans we want, but I think that the businesses and the organizations that are best weathering this are the ones that are flexible.”

Compass Rose Group closed its office doors at One York Street in Ottawa’s ByWard Market in March 2020 when COVID-19 was officially declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization. Similar to Summa, Ms. Engel said Compass Rose’s office space is still available to staff members in need.

“Even though we’re all fully vaccinated, it really is about, ultimately, people’s comfort level, safety, communication, and also our clients, too,” said Ms. Engel. “Our approach as a firm all along has been about flexibility and making sure that we take into account both the needs of our clients and our colleagues just to make sure that we’re striking the right balance.”

Staff members who are considering returning to an office may take into account not only their own health, but the health of family members in their household, according to Ms. Engel.

Shirlee Engel is a public affairs counsellor at Compass Rose Group. ‘Ultimately, we have to remember that the pandemic is in charge. You don’t get to dictate when things happen.’ Photograph courtesy of Compass Rose Group

“You might all be vaccinated, but that doesn’t mean that employees who have young children who are not vaccinated, for instance, would feel comfortable going to the office,” she said. “It’s complicated, and I think you can’t take a one size fits all approach.”

Garry Keller, vice-president of StrategyCorp, told The Hill Times that his firm is taking a cue from the COVID-19 safety guidelines from Ontario’s provincial government in deciding when to open its doors again. The Ontario government’s guide for developing a COVID-19 workplace safety plan recommends that all workers who can work from home should do so. For workers who must work in an office, the guide recommends employing safety measures such as wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing, and screening to keep people with infections out of the workplace.

A reopening of the firm’s Toronto office, located on King Street, and the Ottawa office, located on Queen Street, may be possible before the end of the year if the number of active cases of COVID-19 decrease, but a return to the office for StrategyCorp staff is more likely to occur in 2022, he said.

Mr. Keller is a former chief of staff to interim Conservative Party leader Rona Ambrose, and a former chief parliamentary adviser to then-prime minister Harper.

Garry Keller is the vice-president of StrategyCorp. ‘Right now, we really are focused on making sure that our staff are feeling very comfortable about the situation. They do want to go back to the office at some point, and I think it’s, quite frankly, a little too early to tell.’ Photograph courtesy of Twitter

“Right now, we really are focused on making sure that our staff are feeling very comfortable about the situation. They do want to go back to the office at some point, and I think it’s, quite frankly, a little too early to tell,” he said. “We’re in a state where most everybody is working from home still, [and we’re] invested certainly in raising our game on our technological side and being able to serve clients virtually from anywhere.”

In-person advocacy work largely transitioned to virtual interactions during the pandemic. Government officials have done a good job making themselves available for virtual communications during the pandemic, but many lobbyists still would prefer in-person meetings, according to Mr. Keller.

“In the government relations and consulting world, you do miss that face-to-face interaction with somebody, whether you’re meeting with a member of parliament or an MPP, or a stakeholder, whoever it might be,” said Mr. Keller.

Carlos A. Godoy L., the senior vice-president of public and government relations for Impact Public Affairs, said that the firm’s head office on Queen Street in Ottawa has been open on a voluntary basis for employees since this past summer. Impact has additional offices located on University Avenue in Toronto, rue du Saint-Sacrement in Montreal, and rue Saint-Louis in Québec City.

“As the situation is evolving, we’ve been keeping a close eye. We want to make sure that our employees are safe, our employees are happy, our employees are productive, that they’re well organized to be able to be productive,” he said. “It’s up to them to manage themselves and take the necessary precautions for them to be able to [go to the office]. That means abiding by all scientific regulations from Public Health.”

Carlos A. Godoy L. is the senior vice-president of public and government relations for Impact Public Affairs. ‘I think a lot of my colleagues were enthusiastic at the idea of going back to the office as soon as possible, simply because politics is about people, and we’re in the people business.’ Photograph courtesy of Twitter

Mr. Godoy said working in an office building tends to come with infrastructure geared towards employees, such as more ergonomic chairs. The “human dimension” of co-workers interacting is also important, he added.

“I think a lot of my colleagues were enthusiastic at the idea of going back to the office as soon as possible, simply because politics is about people, and we’re in the people business,” he said. I don’t foresee us going formally back to the office before the very end of this year, [or] the very beginning of next year, as we adapt to the reality and the situation.”

Mr. Godoy is a former senior aide to then-Liberal MNA Yvon Vallières, who was a speaker in the provincial government of former Quebec premier Jean Charest.

Jcnockaert@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times

