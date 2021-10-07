Now is the time: in defending Taiwan, we defend Canadian democracy

MONTREAL—War between the United States and China over Taiwan will occur, or will not occur, not because of the wise prognostication of a Henry Kissinger or the China experts focused on the backroom politics in Beijing. War and peace depends on whether the preparations that democracies are once again being called upon to take in the defence of their commercial interests, territorial integrity, and of their values, are being undertaken seriously. So the dynamic outcome is based on deliberate choice.
