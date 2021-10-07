‘It just seems so rushed’: federal public service unions express concerns over government’s call for workers to be vaccinated by end of month

Three of Canada’s federal public service unions representing hundreds of thousands of employees have all expressed concerns over the federal government’s announcement on Oct. 6 that all public service workers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the month.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.), alongside Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland (University-Rosedale, Ont.), announced on Oct. 6 that public servants in the core public administration must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 29.

Public service members who are not fully vaccinated or refuse to disclose their vaccination by Oct. 29 will be placed on administrative leave without pay as early as Nov. 15.

“Just to be clear, the policy is as of Oct. 29 that if you want to work for the Government of Canada, which means the people of Canada, you have to be fully vaccinated,” said Ms. Freeland. “The Canadian public service is vast. We are Canada’s biggest employer and so a system needs to be put in place to verify each person’s status.”

Get Today's Headlines Newsletter Canadian politics and policy stories that are shaping the day. Weekdays. SIGN UP You may unsubscribe at any time. See our By entering your email address you consent to receive email from The Hill Times containing news, analysis, updates and offers.See our privacy policy

The way to ensure that happens “as quickly as possible” is to allow for the vast majority of Canadians and public servants who are vaccinated to make a simple straightforward attestation to the reality of their vaccination status, said Mr. Trudeau.

“That allows managers and departments to focus on those people who will not,” said Mr. Trudeau. “Anyone who lies on their attestation will face severe consequences and there will be verifications done over the following weeks to ensure that everyone is vaccinated.”

“But this is about recognizing what so many public servants and Canadians have already done which is getting vaccinated in order to keep themselves and their colleagues and their fellow citizens and their communities safe and that is what we recognize with his approach,” added Mr. Trudeau.

Employees unable to be vaccinated due to prohibited grounds under the Canadian Human Rights Act, such as a medical contraindication, may request accommodation. Employees may request accommodation through the government’s vaccine attestation tracking system and must provide supporting documentation to their manager.

Union unaware PM was to make an announcement so quickly

Greg Phillips, national president of the Canadian Association of Professional Employees (CAPE), said his union supports the idea that everybody who can be vaccinated should be vaccinated, and that “we need to be able to reopen the country and start getting back to a more normal situation.”

“My reaction, the negative aspect of it, would be how soon it’s coming into effect, and the fact that we the unions didn’t get the final policy,” said Mr. Phillips. “I don’t think we even have the final policy and the rationale for our comments not being accepted yet, I haven’t seen it.”

Mr. Phillips also said that his union didn’t know the prime minister was going to be making an announcement so quickly, with a one business day turnaround in the middle of everything that’s going on.

“In just weeks, people who haven’t had a chance to get vaccinated yet, could find themselves in a bit of hot water,” said Mr. Phillips. “It just seems so rushed.”

This policy will apply to those who work in the federal government’s various departments, the RCMP, Correctional Services of Canada, the Canada Border Services Agency, and many other offices and agencies, according to the deputy prime minister.

Ms. Freeland also noted that around 89 per cent of eligible Canadians have received one vaccine dose with around 82 per cent having received both.

Stéphane Aubry, national vice-president of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) said his union recognizes that vaccination is one of the tools that help in the battle against the pandemic, and that PIPSC is in favour of vaccination for all Canadians.

“We are a bit concerned about making it mandatory for one type of Canadian, the public servant, versus having a policy from the government that would apply to every Canadian,” said Mr. Aubry. “But out of that, we are all concerned about making it mandatory to all public servants independent of what type of work they are performing.”

“If they were frontline workers facing Canadians in their office, that makes sense,” said Mr. Aubry, adding that as a term of condition of employment, “we understand that that’s one tool that the employer here is using to make it standard for everybody.”

“Out of that, we are also concerned about the implication for those that cannot and will not be vaccinated, independent of their exclusion that they will try to seek, we are concerned about the fact that the employer is using the big stick to push employees to comply with the only option being that if you don’t comply, you will be in administrative leave without salary, possibly leading to layoff,” said Mr. Aubry.

Public servants who have been working for Canadians for years are doing a great job, and it would be sad to lose that expertise while there are ways that they could keep providing services without putting others at danger, according to Mr. Aubry.

The government’s largest public service union, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), did not return an interview request from The Hill Times, but released a statement on Oct. 6 saying the federal government released its vaccination policy without proper consultation.

PSAC, which includes more than 160,000 members, noted that they fully support a federal vaccination policy to protect the health and safety of their members and Canadians, but that if the goal is to keep the workplace healthy and safe, “this policy still falls short.”

“The government rushed their vaccination policy without meaningful consultation with the unions representing federal public service workers,” according to the release. “Treasury Board gave unions less than a single business day to provide feedback on their policy, and then failed to incorporate any of the changes into their final policy. Our union supports the government’s vaccination framework, but how it is applied matters.”

PSAC also added that they expect the federal government’s implementation of the policy will respect members’ privacy rights, bargaining rights, human rights, health and safety, equity and inclusion, consistency, and fairness—and that employees who are required to be vaccinated or who experience side effects should not have to use their own sick leave banks, which should not be left up to the discretion of individual managers.

Quick Facts

The core public administration comprises departments and organizations named in schedules I and IV of the Financial Administration Act. The requirement for employees to be vaccinated applies whether they are teleworking, working remotely, or working on‑site. Contracted personnel who require access to federal government worksites will also need to be vaccinated.

Employees unable to be vaccinated due to prohibited grounds under the Canadian Human Rights Act, such as a medical contraindication, may request accommodation.

Employees have an obligation to provide a true attestation. Failure to do so would constitute a breach of the Values and Ethics Code for the Public Sector and may result in disciplinary action up to and including termination.

The Government of Canada strongly advises any Canadians planning to travel by plane or train in the coming weeks to get vaccinated as soon as possible or they will be unable to travel.

There will be a short transition period during which travellers not yet fully vaccinated will be able to travel if they can show a negative COVID-19 molecular test within 72 hours of travel. This transition period will end on Nov. 30, 2021.

There will be very limited exceptions to the vaccination requirement for travellers to address the realities of remote, fly-in communities; emergency travel; and exceptional medical reasons.

The Government of Canada is committed to engaging with Indigenous groups, provinces, and territories to ensure that unvaccinated Canadians living in remote communities will still be able to obtain essential services in support of their medical, health, or social well-being, and return safely to their communities.

There will be consequences for travellers caught falsifying documentation, as well as for transportation operators who don’t comply.

These plans were informed by engagement with key stakeholders, including bargaining agents, other employers, operators, and the Office of the Privacy Commissioner.—Source: Prime Minister’s Office

mlapointe@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times