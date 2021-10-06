Trudeau, O’Toole, Singh have some soul-searching to do in light election outcome

Despite all their fervent campaigning, all the beseeching policy pledges to persuade undecided voters, all the millions of dollars poured into advertising, the electorate largely opted out of rewarding any of Canada’s political parties this election. Instead, voters delivered a Parliament that was virtually unchanged from the 2019 contest. As such, all the parties and their leaders, Liberals included, experienced at least some degree of disappointment.
Enter your email address to
register a free account.