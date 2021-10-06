Time for Liberals to act on global aid promise to end COVID everywhere: uOttawa students

As vaccine passports are enacted and restrictions ease throughout the nation, Canadians begin to see a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel. However, globally, not all citizens share this beacon of hope. Overfilled and under-equipped intensive care units, school closures, and unemployment surges remain to be the reality for 80 per cent of the world’s population. Unfortunately, these struggles have gone rather unnoticed by the world as global health policies have been largely articulated in favour of the West.