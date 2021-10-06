‘The horizon, though still murky, was beginning to brighten’: defeated MPs reflect on losing their seats

Eighteen incumbents were defeated at the polls this election, and while the taste of defeat can be bitter and lonely—even more so thanks to COVID restrictions this time around—there are bright spots, too, as outgoing MPs turn their sights to life post-politics and reflect on their time in the House.

Of the 18 defeated incumbents, nine were Conservatives, eight were Liberals—including three former cabinet ministers—and one was a Green, as reported by The Hill Times.

One of those Liberals was Lenore Zann, who until recently represented the riding of Cumberland-Colchester in Nova Scotia.

“At 5 a.m. a week from the election I was out gathering a stack of about 10 defaced, sexualized, phallicized, large campaign signs alone with my dog—in the pouring rain no less,” she wrote in an initial email statement prior to a phone interview with The Hill Times.

After 12 years of public service, including roughly 10 years as a provincial Nova Scotia MLA prior to winning her federal seat in 2019, the wrap-up process was emotional, she said.

“It feels like another death,” wrote Ms. Zann.

But, as she stopped to chat with a taxi stand dispatcher, an older man came in to start his morning shift.

“Once introduced, he got teary-eyed and said ‘Lenore Zann, I am so grateful to you—you saved my daughter’s life 10 years ago.’”

He explained that she had helped get his daughter approved and covered by the province to be flown to a specialized Alberta hospital for treatment for anorexia, a step the man said brought her back from “death’s door.”

She’s now a mother, and the man showed Ms. Zann a picture of his daughter’s child, his baby granddaughter.

“I was stunned,” she wrote. “When I went outside it was still dark and the rain was still pouring, the soiled and sullied signs were still in the back of my car. But as I drove home, the light of day was beginning to show through the rain clouds. As I drove home through the town of Truro in which I grew up—and where almost every corner has a memory—I felt a distinct shift in my body, mind, and soul. And I noticed the horizon, though still murky, was beginning to brighten.”

For her, the moment highlighted the little things that matter, while “recognizing that many other things remain out of one’s control.”

Similarly, Kerry Diotte, a long-time journalist who lost his seat as the Conservative MP for Edmonton Griesbach, Alta., on Sept. 20, said in an emailed statement that he was “buoyed by recalling the good work we did for the scores of constituents of all backgrounds.” Still, the loss of a job he loved and had held for two terms was a “gut-wrenching feeling,” he continued, especially for the volunteers and staff left to find new employment.

The pandemic restrictions also meant that for some, like Conservative James Cumming, who lost a close rematch against Liberal Randy Boissonnault in Edmonton Centre, Alta., this election, finding out the end result was a solitary experience, coming days after the fact when the final results in his riding were revealed. Mr. Cumming, who had represented the riding since 2019, lost this year by some 615 votes.

Liberal MP-elect John Aldag (Cloverdale-Langley City, B.C.), who lost his seat in 2019 but made a successful comeback this election, said his previous loss was “devastating” with “an element of rejection,” and compounded by the fact that his young campaign manager died early on.

At the end of the day, The Western Standard publisher Derek Fildebrandt emphasized that no one wants to leave such a fun and public job, especially given that once caught, the political bug is hard to shake.

But leave many MPs have to, putting them in the spot of figuring out what to do next.

“There’s no blueprint here … because everybody’s situation is pretty unique,” Ashton Arsenault, vice-president of Crestview Strategy said, while emphasizing the exceedingly unique asset of being a MP.

Former Liberal MP Kim Rudd, who represented Northumberland-Peterborough South, Ont., in the House from 2015 to 2019 and now works with the Canadian Nuclear Association, said she’d hoped to hold her seat in 2019, but was prepared for a loss given the tight race in her riding.

Since that loss—to Conservative Philip Lawrence, who was re-elected this year—she’s seen the positive results of her time on the Hill.

While in the House, Ms. Rudd said she pushed for research and funding for ovarian cancer, a disease her daughter’s best friend had been diagnosed with. Earlier this year, Ms. Rudd herself was diagnosed with the same cancer, and she’s now part of the very research study she helped get funded.

Since the election, Ms. Zann said she’s thus far been consumed by clean-up duties, as MPs are responsible for closing down their riding and Hill offices, and while she has a couple potential future options in the works, she’s still not sure what she’ll do next. However, after meeting the man whose daughter she helped save, she’s feeling optimistic.

“It reinforced that I’m here for a reason,” she said. “And that surely good things will happen in the future.”

Bill Anderson, a senior consultant at Crestview Strategy, noted that many can use the files they work on while in the House of Commons to jump into a new role, like Ms. Rudd, who worked on the nuclear file, or go back to their professional lives. Given the increasingly young age of MPs, he also said there’s also less of an obvious pull to full retirement after politics.

However, Mr. Cumming, who had a lengthy career including as president and CEO of the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce prior to becoming an MP, said he’ll be using his new free time for himself and his family, especially after losing his son back in March.

Some stay in the world of politics even after losing, as Mr. Aldag did after his 2019 defeat, with his post-election community work helping power the launch of his recent victorious campaign.

For instance, after a local Conservative newsletter issued during the pandemic made no mention of the financial supports provided by the government, Mr. Aldag took on the task of informing the community about the programs using his old networks, an initiative eventually recognized by the people.

StrategyCorp founder John Duffy also warned that not everyone can succeed after a life in politics, and that many may find themselves with new issues to contend with.

“The dark side has the sad stories, the ones that really break your heart, of the people who really lost their way, their purpose. That happens after they [lose], a bit of an existential crisis,” he said. “Maybe mental health problems caught up with them. Maybe they picked up a drinking habit along the way because of the pressure of politics.”

Considering the stresses and difficulties of political life, it makes sense that many have strong motivations for deciding to get involved.

“You work on public policies, opinions, all the work you do for your constiuents,” Mr. Cumming said. “I think it’s important for anybody that answers [the call] into public life or public service to realize that it is important work.”

Some, though, are not as altruistic, Mr. Duffy said.

“Overwhelmingly, they do it for the better,” he said. Some, though, are “hungry for bigger things, want everyone to recognize how insanely talented they are. It’s not a great reason to do it. But sometimes that’s why people do it.”

How ousted MPs cope with their electoral fortunes may differ, but for one of his favourite views, Mr. Duffy cited something he attributed to former Liberal MP John Roberts: “In the elections that I won, clearly people understood things properly. And then the elections that I lost, I guess I was a little underappreciated.”

achen@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times

Post-election supports for defeated MPs

For MPs who were first elected in the 2015 Parliament, losing the recent election meant that they missed out on qualifying for a pension, which requires six years of service, by just 28 days,

The payments are generous too, averaging more than $71,000 per year.

The MPs who didn’t qualify for pensions this time around include outgoing Seniors Minister Deb Schulte, Fisheries and Oceans Minister Bernadette Jordan, and Women and Gender Equality Minister Maryam Monsef.

For those who don’t qualify for the pension, a severance payment of 50 per cent of the sessional allowance is made.

Transitional supports are also made available to MPs who have lost their seats. That includes a $15,000 allocation to help defeated Parliamentarians re-establish themselves, which can be used for career transition services, like financial, retirement, and re-employment counselling, and other education and job training.

MPs have 21 days to shut down both their Hill and constituency offices and are allowed to pay staff for up to two weeks post-election to help them wind-down.

Since 2019, MPs and terminated employees have been able to use the House’s Employee and Family Assistance Program, which provides counselling services on a range of topics from addiction to financial counselling, for a full year after employment (it was previously six months).